Dr. Seuss Day to be Honored by Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida

PPC logo Color - final (smaller)

Contact

Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.

***@susanbennett.biz Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.

End

-- Children will have the opportunity to wear silly hats, decorate bulletin boards and take home a free book when Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida honors Dr. Seuss' birthday on March 2.Dr. Seuss, who is most famous for his many children's books, would have been 113 years old this year. Dr. Seuss' birthday also is known as "Read Across America Day," a nationwide reading celebration observed by thousands of schools, libraries and community centers."Children love the Dr. Seuss stories, such asand. Fostering the love of learning early in life is the key to helping children to become successful academically,"said Dr. Nathan Landefeld, a pediatrician with Physicians' Primary Care.During February and March, all offices of Physicians' Primary Care will be collecting new and previously loved books to be given to pediatric patients. Children's books may be donated at any Physicians' Primary Care office in Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Lehigh Acres.Pediatric patients also will enjoy face painting and children's games on March 2 and receive a silly Dr. Seuss hat.Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida, a physician-owned and operated medical practice, was formed in 1996 by many long practicing local physicians and has grown to become the largest independent multi-specialty primary care practice in Southwest Florida. Medical specialties include internal medicine, family practice, obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatrics. Offices are conveniently located in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lehigh Acres. For more information, visit www.ppcswfl.com 30