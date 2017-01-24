News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wisconsin Builders Association Installs David Belman as 2017 President
David is a second-generation homebuilder, REALTOR®, Certified Construction Professional (CCP), NAHB Life Spike, and CAPS Certified Contractor. David has over 22-years experience in single-family construction, land development, condominiums, and real estate. He is President of Belman Homes and of Belman Builders, which is one of the top 10 largest builders in the Metro Milwaukee market. His firm has won numerous awards including top choice for home builder in Milwaukee 2 years in a row and several national awards.
David has chaired the Metropolitan Builders Association`
"I have enjoyed leading the Metropolitan Builders Association in 2016. We accomplished a great deal of things from rebuilding our membership recruitment process, creating a new website, making first name connections with our elected officials, and adding more value to our members though additional affinity programs, among many other things. I am proud to have served there and I look forward to the new challenges at the Wisconsin Builders Association.
2017 is going to be a great year for housing in Wisconsin. I am inspired by the Wisconsin Builders Association's vision to "Protect the American Dream" and stand ready to lead the association in the coming year. Our main focus this year will be to promote our advocacy agenda to keep housing first. We will also continue working on our 3-year strategic plan, improve our communication to our members, and better engage and support our upcoming leaders at a local level so we have strong leadership in the future." – David Belman
Sponsors for the Installation included James Hardie, Metropolitan Builders Association, Wisconsin Building Supply, Weather Shield, Bliffert Lumber & Hardware, Drexel Building Supply, Sherwin-Williams, Victory omes of Wisconsin, Inc., Small Business Growth Partners, Paragon Marketing Group, ProBuild, Aspen Homes, Associated Bank, Atkins Family Builders, The Brehmer Agency, First Federal Bank, Professional Warranty Service Corporation, Schluter Systems, Villani Landshapers, Wisconsin Title, Closing & Credit Services, Avid Ratings, Globe Contractors, Hallmark Building Supplies, Nonn's, and SEH.
Learn what makes Belman Homes unique by visiting http://belmanhomes.com/
ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
Contact
Belman Homes
***@belmanhomes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse