Local Human Services Organization #SurpriseTheStruggling Inc. Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary

Surprise The Struggling to Celebrate Its First Year With a Gala Featuring Keynote Speaker Iesha Sekou and Celebrity Guest Speaker, Actress, and Humanitarian, Hayley Gripp.

STS One Year Anniversary Celebration

Ruthe McDonald

***@surprisethestruggling.org Ruthe McDonald

-- The first Annual Celebration for #SurpriseTheStruggling, Inc. being held on Saturday, February 4located in Staten Island, NY at the American Legion on McClean Avenue, is a gala event to celebrate and highlight the success, diligence, and hard work of the human services organization's staff, ambassadors, and volunteers this past year. A catered dinner, specialty drinks, and honors with special guests will highlight the evening's affair.Surprise The Struggling, Inc. has made a huge impact in the area of human services this past year. STS, 501c3 nonprofit organization major consumers are homeless women and teen girls. Throughout the year, under the guidance of its founder and Executive Director, Dr. Jacquelyn Wilson—staff, ambassadors, and volunteers have managed to secure and donate over 5,000+ bags and purses filled with toiletries. The items donated and given to various homeless women and teen girls, in addition to hosting surprise baby showers, birthday parties, back to school parties, and off to college parties for those in shelters and in need.The special program part of the evening will be hosted by CEO and motivational speaker, Keisha Christie, founder of Level Up ConnectionsSpecial guest speaker for the evening will be American actress, humanitarian, author, and activist, Hayley GrippFor its inaugural gala, STS is honored to have,as their Keynote SpeakerAn educator and senior activist, Ms. Sekou is CEO and founder of Street Corner Resources. She is the host of WHCR 90.3 FM "The Voice of Harlem" Monday morning radio show, Street Corner Resources LiveThe night's overall event—that is expecting 80 guests, and some very special VIP's, who will be honored during the night's celebration—is being hosted by POYED by Velvette, Pinking of YOU Events & Design, LLC.Special thanks to, Velvette Mattison-Batson, I.E.W.P of POYED by Velvette for also donating event planning and coordination services for the STS One Year Anniversary Celebration.STS gives special thanks and acknowledges all of their Sponsors that made the upcoming gala a possibility. Without the generosity and support—not just for this Saturday's coming event but also throughout the year—Surprise The Struggling would not have been able to help so many. Gratitude is extended to those who donated in person and online at the website, both monetarily and materially.Continuing their thanks: to Mitchell BG Harper, for the event space to hold the gala; to Lisa Sumpter and Linda Sumpter offor Auction Baskets to raise funds for the upcoming STS calendar year. To local caterer, Leonard Bishop of, A Family Affair Party Planners & Cateringfor providing and creating an unforgettable and dynamic dining experience for the guests to enjoy. Thanks to videographer and photographer, Gregory Thomasfor providing special photography for the gala. Thanks to, Edna Lugo of, Cocktail Vixensfor creating a signature cocktail for the evening and providing mobile bartending services. For table design and centerpieces, thanks to Chanae Duncan ofThank you,of Brooklyn, for providing decorations and backdrops. Thank you, Wanda Edwards, of A Walk in Her Shoesfor the provision ofRuthe McDonald offor copywriting and PR services. Gratitude is extended to, DJ Ron C of Exodus Entertainment, for providing the evening's music andfor providing dessert. To local business, Roc A Naturaland from California, Sumbody Skincarefor providing toiletries and body products for gift baskets to be given away. Special thanks to, Lucinda Cross, atand Nichole Bailey offor sponsoring attendees. Also, thanks to, Eloquent Essentialsfor their invaluable contributionsVery special thanks to the volunteers for that day, whose dedication and diligence are applauded. Also, to the following proprietors of the local community for their generosity:andThe continued support and generosity of partners, sponsors, donors, ambassadors, and volunteers has helped make Surprise The Struggling's first year of service a phenomenal year of unbelievable achievements and success. STS—through their Ambassador program—were able to achieve their #STSGLOBAL campaign goal by reaching Canada, Haiti, Africa, and Jamaica. They are looking forward to an even greater year ahead and years to come.There are a few tickets still available to the public. Please check the website for information.