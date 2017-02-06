News By Tag
Nonprofit Organization #SurpriseTheStruggling Celebrated One Year This Past Weekend
Human services organization #SurpriseTheStrusggling has made it their mission to aid homeless women and teen girls across the globe.
Dr. Jacquelyn Wilson, founder and Executive Director of the local organization wanted to honor and acknowledge the hard work, diligence, and dedication of staff, ambassadors, volunteers, sponsors, and friends of the organization.
During the afternoon's festivities, guests were treated to dynamic speakers that inspired and motivated—Iesha Sekou, founder and CEO of Street Corner Resources www.scrnyc.org, and activist, and Hayley Gripp, actress, humanitarian, author, and activist www.bit.ly/HayleyGrippIMDb—long-time supporter of #STSGlobal and Dr. Wilson's other organization, The Stop Bullying Project®. Hosting the afternoon's event was Keisha Christie, CEO of Level Up Connections www.levelupconnections.
The afternoon's successful event was planned and executed by POYED by Velvette, Pinking of YOU Events & Design, LLC. Velvette Mattison-Batson, I.E.W.P http://www.poyedbyvelvette.wixsite.com/
ABOUT
#SurpriseTheStruggling, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves the homeless and less fortunate communities. Created [#SurpriseTheStruggling]
If you would like to donate, become an ambassador, or learn how to be added to their volunteer list, please visit their website: http://surprisethestruggling.org
Contact
Ruthe McDonald
***@surprisethestruggling.org
