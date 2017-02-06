 
News By Tag
* #Surprisethestruggling
* Philanthropy
* Homelessness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Staten Island
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


Nonprofit Organization #SurpriseTheStruggling Celebrated One Year This Past Weekend

Human services organization #SurpriseTheStrusggling has made it their mission to aid homeless women and teen girls across the globe.
 
 
Founder Dr. Jacquelyn Wilson and Honored #STSGLOBAL Ambassadors
Founder Dr. Jacquelyn Wilson and Honored #STSGLOBAL Ambassadors
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* #Surprisethestruggling
* Philanthropy
* Homelessness

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Staten Island - New York - US

Subject:
* Awards

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- #SurpriseTheStruggling, Inc. celebrated one year of service on Saturday, February 4, 2017, in Staten Island, NY at the American Legion in South Beach. A hundred honored guests, staff, ambassadors, and volunteers gathered and enjoyed an afternoon of fine dining, music, dancing, special guests, and giveaways.

Dr. Jacquelyn Wilson, founder and Executive Director of the local organization wanted to honor and acknowledge the hard work, diligence, and dedication of staff, ambassadors, volunteers, sponsors, and friends of the organization.

During the afternoon's festivities, guests were treated to dynamic speakers that inspired and motivated—Iesha Sekou, founder and CEO of Street Corner Resources www.scrnyc.org, and activist, and Hayley Gripp, actress, humanitarian, author, and activist www.bit.ly/HayleyGrippIMDb—long-time supporter of #STSGlobal and Dr. Wilson's other organization, The Stop Bullying Project®.  Hosting the afternoon's event was Keisha Christie, CEO of Level Up Connections www.levelupconnections.

The afternoon's successful event was planned and executed by POYED by Velvette, Pinking of YOU Events & Design, LLC. Velvette Mattison-Batson, I.E.W.P  http://www.poyedbyvelvette.wixsite.com/boutique-events

ABOUT

#SurpriseTheStruggling, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves the homeless and less fortunate communities. Created [#SurpriseTheStruggling] as a global hashtag campaign in order to connect people all over the world with the common goal of helping fill a need, gently used or new purses and knapsacks are filled with toiletries such as deodorant, sanitary napkins, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and other body care items. The purses are distributed to homeless women and teen girls to help them facilitate hygienically.

If you would like to donate, become an ambassador, or learn how to be added to their volunteer list, please visit their website: http://surprisethestruggling.org

Contact
Ruthe McDonald
***@surprisethestruggling.org
End
Source:#SurpriseTheStruggling Inc.
Email:***@surprisethestruggling.org Email Verified
Tags:#Surprisethestruggling, Philanthropy, Homelessness
Industry:Event
Location:Staten Island - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 06, 2017
JOHNRUE PR LIAISON News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share