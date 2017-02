Nonprofit Organization #SurpriseTheStruggling Celebrated One Year This Past Weekend

Human services organization #SurpriseTheStrusggling has made it their mission to aid homeless women and teen girls across the globe.

-- #SurpriseTheStruggling, Inc. celebrated one year of service on Saturday, February 4, 2017, in Staten Island, NY at the American Legion in South Beach. A hundred honored guests, staff, ambassadors, and volunteers gathered and enjoyed an afternoon of fine dining, music, dancing, special guests, and giveaways.Dr. Jacquelyn Wilson, founder and Executive Director of the local organization wanted to honor and acknowledge the hard work, diligence, and dedication of staff, ambassadors, volunteers, sponsors, and friends of the organization.During the afternoon's festivities, guests were treated to dynamic speakers that inspired and motivated—Iesha Sekou, founder and CEO of, and activist, and Hayley Gripp, actress, humanitarian, author, and activist—long-time supporter of #STSGlobal and Dr. Wilson's other organization, The Stop Bullying Project®. Hosting the afternoon's event was Keisha Christie, CEO of Level Up ConnectionsThe afternoon's successful event was planned and executed by POYED by Velvette, Pinking of YOU Events & Design, LLC. Velvette Mattison-Batson, I.E.W.P http://www.poyedbyvelvette.wixsite.com/ boutique-events #SurpriseTheStruggling, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves the homeless and less fortunate communities. Created [#SurpriseTheStruggling]as a global hashtag campaign in order to connect people all over the world with the common goal of helping fill a need, gently used or new purses and knapsacks are filled with toiletries such as deodorant, sanitary napkins, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and other body care items. The purses are distributed to homeless women and teen girls to help them facilitate hygienically.If you would like to donate, become an ambassador, or learn how to be added to their volunteer list, please visit their website: http://surprisethestruggling.org