News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PODS® Houston offers football fans chance to win "Fan Cave" at downtown pre-game festival
Local PODS joins 100.3 The Bull at "End Zone" celebration in preparation for football's biggest game
Kicking off January 30th, football fans can venture downtown to enjoy live music, food trucks, interactive games, and experience the ultimate "Fan Cave" from PODS, a full-size custom-equipped container with recliners and a big screen TV courtesy of Exclusive Furniture. Fans can enter to win a $1500 gift card from Exclusive Furniture, and free 90-day rental of a PODS container.
Festival goers can also enter to win a $200 gift card to help complete their new fan cave by liking and tagging their "Fan Cave" selfie with #PODSFanCave to the PODS Houston Facebook page. 100.3 The Bull's Nick Russo will be appearing at the event encouraging fans to enter to win the ultimate "Fan Cave" Football Sweepstakes.
"We are so excited to be a part of this event and visiting with some of the biggest football fans in Houston," said Tim Preston Vice President and General Manager of PODS Houston. "Everyone is buzzing about the big game, and we wanted to get people ready to go by giving away a dream 'Fan Cave'."
EVENT DETAILS
WHAT: EADO End Zone Fan Cave Football Festival and Sweepstakes
WHEN: January 31-February 5, 2017
WHERE: Rusk @ St Emmanuel, (adjacent to Lucky's Pub)
ABOUT PODS OF HOUSTON
PODS of Houston is one of the largest independently-
Each year, PODS of Houston donates moving and storage solutions for more than 20 Houston-area charities in support of their contributions to the community. The Salvation Army, Houston Arts Alliance, the YMCA and Toys for Tots are among the many organizations PODS of Houston partners with annually.
PODS is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 700,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 170,000 PODS containers in service.
Contact
Consortium Media
Katherine Carlton
***@consortium-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse