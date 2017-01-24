News By Tag
ProEx Physical Therapy announces Katherine Pesaturo as Front Desk Specialist
In this role Pesaturo oversees the clinic schedule and handles phone calls.
Prior to joining ProEx, she was a Neurology Liaison with the Massachusetts Veterinary Referral Hospital.
Pesaturo, who is a self-described animal lover, has been an active volunteer with the Pan-Mass Challenge for many years.
"Katherine fits right in with our people focused organization,"
About ProEx Physical Therapy
ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
