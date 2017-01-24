ProEx Physical Therapy announces Katherine Pesaturo as Front Desk Specialist

ProEx Katherine Pesaturo

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Katherine Pesaturo has been named a Front Desk Specialist in the Beverly location.In this role Pesaturo oversees the clinic schedule and handles phone calls.Prior to joining ProEx, she was a Neurology Liaison with the Massachusetts Veterinary Referral Hospital.Pesaturo, who is a self-described animal lover, has been an active volunteer with the Pan-Mass Challenge for many years."Katherine fits right in with our people focused organization,"said Laura Berube, Clinic Manager at ProEx. "Her attention to detail and client service skills make her a great addition to the ProEx team."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com