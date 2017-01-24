Singer Anthony Mayler releases EP 'Simply Loving U' and single 'True Love'

Anthony Mayler

-- The singer and songwriter known as Anthony Mayler has released his latest EP album, "Simply Loving U," and an official single, "True Love." The EP contains five original tracks for an approximate total listening time of 20 minutes. Both have been proudly published on the Mind Music Production independent record label. Graced with smooth grooves and a cosmopolitan style built firmly on the roots music tradition, "Simply Loving U" and "True Love" prove Anthony Mayler to be one of the most intriguing names in roots for 2017.Jamaica's Anthony Mayler has cited as main artistic influences Wayne "Sleng Teng" Smith, Ed Robinson, Randy Crawford, Marcia Griffiths, Cynthia Schloss, Pam Hall, Denise Williams, Skeeter Davis, and Johnny Gill.His own sound is a mix of old-school reggae with rhythm-n-blues mellowness crafted in the spirit of soul. Fans of reggae, rhythm-and-blues and traditional roots music will find much to appreciate in Maylor's smooth, affirming vocals and minimalist instrumentation. Guitar and bass recall those of the Wailers, while the brass employed is reminiscent of Toots and the Maytals. It's easy to tell from the cover art that these new Anthony Mayler releases have romantic themes, but their heartwarming sound will appeal to anyone.Asked to comment on his artistic aims, Mayler writes, "Music is the great comforter for the Body, Mind, and Soul. Music can heal any ills of the human psyche."Regarding his new EP, "Simply Loving U," and "True Love" single, he says, "Love conquers all obstacles. Love binds us together … Place joy and happiness on your bucket list and remember that God's love and tender mercies will guide you through all your life's experiences."Anthony Mayler's current official bio says that he "wants his fans to be resilient, to be able to bounce back from obstacles or disappointments. They must be able to enjoy life no matter what they've been dealt." It also notes that "Anthony sings because he is happy and he sings because he is free," and ends with a blessing for his fans: "May the joy and happiness of his music console you and keep you well."Mayler has performed with a broad variety of popular artists, such as Gyptian, Ed Robinson, Courtney Melody, Michael Palmer, Tristan Palmer, Jah Mason, Chronicle, UU Maddo to name a few. His recent live shows include international appearances such as Tanya Mulling's Walk of Fame in Canada, the Tony Cobb Show in the USA, and the Prospect Park Community Show in the USA.Mayler's music has been described as "especially created to foster love and relationships. It tells the story of how failures and disappointments can be instrumental in shaping the character and the personality of the individual. His music will accentuate the spirituality of individuals and bind them with the commonality of one cultural experience."The "Simply Loving U" EP and "True Love" single from Mind Music Production records are available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital music retailers beginning 28 January 2016.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com