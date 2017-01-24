 
Palm Coast Chiropractic Center Adds Massage Therapist Kat Jankowski to Staff

Share this: Kat Jankowski has joined Palm Coast Chiropractic Center as a Massage Therapist. @PalmCoastChiro
 
 
Kat Jankowski is Palm Coast Chiropractic Center's new massage therapist.
Kat Jankowski is Palm Coast Chiropractic Center's new massage therapist.
BUNNELL, Fla. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Jennifer Thornton Ascone, "Dr. Jenn" to her patients, of Palm Coast Chiropractic Center is pleased to announce that Kat Jankowski has joined their practice as a Licensed Massage Therapist.

"Kat treats all types of patients, but also has experience caring for athletes engaged in high level training and performance, including NFL draft players," said Dr. Jenn.

Kat earned her Bachelor's in Business Administration and is pursuing her Doctorate of Physical Therapy. She has been in the Physical Therapy field since 2010 and is a Licensed Massage Therapist, CORE Institute Myofascial Therapist, Sport & Performance Body Worker, FMT Functional Movement, ROCK Tape Certified, and Certified Personal Trainer. She spent the week at XPE Sports in Boca Raton earlier in the year treating the myofacial tissues of athletes engaged in high-level training and performance.

Palm Coast Chiropractic Center has been offering Chiropractic care for children and adults since 2005. They also offer Massage Therapy, Cox Flexion Distraction Therapy and nutritional guidance. They are located at 4721 E Moody Blvd Suite 101 in Bunnell and are open Monday and Wednesday from 8:00am until 6:00pm, Thursday from 8:30am until 12:00pm, Friday from 8:00am until 6:00pm, and Saturday from 9:00am until 1:00pm.They can be reached at 386-437-7111, or online at www.PCChiropracticCenter.com or https://www.facebook.com/Palm.Coast.Chiropractic.Center.

Contact
Palm Coast Chiropractic Center
***@bellsouth.net
End
Source:Palm Coast Chiropractic Center
Email:***@bellsouth.net Email Verified
Tags:Palm Coast Chiropractic, Kat Jankowski massage, Flagler County Massage
Industry:Health
Location:Bunnell - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
