Conscious Shift Magazine February 2017 Edition- Embrace Change
This month Conscious Shift Magazine ventures down the rabbit hole with tips and ideas on how to powerfully Embrace Change and make it work for you.
announces it's February2017 issue titled, Embrace Change, is published and now available at http://consciousshiftcommunity.com/
This month in our Conscious Shift Community, new ideas are taking root to help us all Embrace Change.
Change is constant. Most times we don't even notice change happening around us and still change keeps on changing. Right now however, we are noticing that everything seems to be changing and we all seem to be very in tune to changes happening in our world.
The most obvious change right now is in our political structure. I normally do not mention politics at all. It has been my experience that when engaging in political conversations they tend to be far from Conscious and typically end leaving you feeling exhausted from the verbal combat.
Despite my past political combat experience, I feel compelled to say something. I feel compelled to point out something not being recognized by most. I feel compelled to mention that things are beginning to change and in a big way.
People are coming together. A collective consciousness is brewing, unlike anything we have seen in years. While I may not be happy about who was voted into the Office of the President, I am overwhelmed with joy and humbled at the reaction of my global community. A simple march in Washington D.C. the day after the Inauguration turned into a peaceful collaboration that spread the globe. When the dust settled it was reported that there was a Women's March on every continent and that over 500,000 people showed up in Washington D.C. alone.
People are paying attention. They are engaging, they are connecting and we are all paying attention. It just doesn't get any better than that. The Age of Aquarius is upon us. Now is the time. Now is the time for all to embrace the power of change and Consciously Shift our world.
A few of our feature articles this month are as follows. The Truth is Always an Inside Job by Dennis Merrit Jones; Embracing Change by Libba Phillips and Change is Not a Four Letter Word by Cheryl Mitchell.
Welcome down the rabbit hole of possibility.
About Conscious Shift Magazine
Conscious Shift Magazine Started in June of 2012, each month we publish articles, video interviews, and market self published writers in our Conscious Book Corner. Our video interviews posted in, The Conscious Shift Network, and The Conscious Book Corner focuses on the areas of self-help, positive living, alternative medicine, and spirituality. We provide information that helps you navigate your world from a place of positive empowerment.
Each month Conscious Shift Magazine publishes on the first and the fifteenth. Be sure to check in with us all month to get our most current information.
For more information about Conscious Shift Magazine, their book and video program, or to advertise visit http://consciousshiftcommunity.com/
Conscious Shift Magazine is an online magazine where new ideas are taking root for a changing world. Each month we publish articles, videos and more about alternative medicine, healthy living, spirituality, and quantum possibility. Subscription is always free and we do not share out mailing list. Thank you for your interest and welcome down the rabbit hole of possibility.
