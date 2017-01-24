News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Naples Waterfront Restaurants Celebrating Decades of Setting Dining Trends and Traditions
Naples Waterfront Restaurants The Dock at Crayton Cove and Riverwalk at Tin City Celebrate Anniversaries
Founded in the 1970s and still operated by Vin DePasquale, both restaurants will be celebrating their history in Naples and offering exquisite, tropical inspired cuisine with the ambiance of the bay right at your table.
Both restaurants recently saw changes to their menu, including the addition of the healthy option Blue Zones menu options. Long-time chef Corey Heath diversified the selection of fish offered adding fresh options like snapper, swordfish and striped bass. "We developed some specialty dishes that appeal to the more adventurous foodies, but also expanded options that highlight the fish itself with simple finishes and accompaniments."
Being mindful of current trends, yet understanding the importance of established traditions, DePasquale has been able to sustain a harmonious balance between the two in the restaurants throughout the years. The is evident by how long both restaurants have been a part of Naples waterfront dining, and remain a place that keeps people coming back for years.
For more information about the history, new menu items and specials at The Dock at Crayton Cove and Riverwalk at Tin City visit napleswaterfrontdining.com.
ABOUT THE DOCK AT CRAYTON COVE
Located on 12th Avenue South at the City Dock, The Dock at Crayon Cove is a little piece of Naples' history. As The Real Taste of Naples®, The Dock offers guests what Naples is all about – bay views, great food and a laid-back attitude. A trip to Naples just isn't complete without a visit to The Dock. The Dock offers a Naples-style Sunday Brunch with a Make-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar at 10:30 a.m. and is open at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner daily. For more information visit dockcraytoncove.com or call 239-263-9940.
ABOUT RIVERWALK AT TIN CITY
Located at 1200 5th Avenue South and overlooking the Gordon River, Riverwalk is part of Naples' past. Tin City, the quaint shopping area in which we're located, was built in the 1940s as a working dock and the site of Doxsee's Clam Factory. Today, planked floors, maritime artifacts, and handrails and doors carved by artist Clint Beatty echo this rich history. Tourists and residents alike make Riverwalk a getaway from the everyday. Open at 11:00 a.m. for lunch, raw bar, and dinner daily, and at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays for Brunch with a Make-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar. For more information please visit www.riverwalktincity.com/
Contact
EJ Andrews
***@getpushing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse