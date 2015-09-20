News By Tag
Artist and Author Judy Mastrangelo Rolls Into New Markets with a New Series of Great Products
Author and Artist Judy Mastrangelo has broken into new markets with her popular artwork as new products head onto the market, including jigsaw puzzles, greeting cards and cross-stitch patterns.
One of the first to arrive is a brand new 500 Large Piece Panoramic Jigsaw Puzzle from "BITS AND PIECES" Puzzle Company called "PUPPY DOGHOUSE." It is available to purchase from the company's website now (http://m.bitsandpieces.com/
Her painting "GARDENING ANGEL" is also being made into a puzzle by this company.
Other projects that will be hitting the market over the new few months are as follows:
1. Her new inspirational Card Deck from US GAMES, Inc. entitled "JOYFUL INSPIRATIONS" that she illustrated, with text by Frances Munro.
This is Judy and Frances's second deck with US GAMES. Their first deck was entitled "INSPIRATIONAL WISDOM FROM ANGELS & FAIRIES" and can be purchased at https://judymastrangelo.com/
2. Judy has just been signed by a new book publisher who will be publishing her books in hard copy, which you can purchase online or in book stores worldwide.
Her first two audiobooks, "THE STAR," and "WHAT DO BUNNIES DO ALL DAY?" are set to go live on Amazon.com very soon.
Currently, all her books are available as Kindle Ebooks only and more information can be found by visiting https://judymastrangelo.com/
3. New murals from MAGIC MURALS will also be hitting the market and more information about these great murals can be found at this link: (https://www.magicmurals.com/
4. New cross stitch patterns from HEAVEN AND EARTH DESIGNS will also be released throughout 2017:
(https://heavenandearthdesigns.com/
5. New cards are being added to her line of custom made all-occasion greeting cards that you can see on her website: (https://judymastrangelo.com/
Currently, these greeting cards can be shipped to the USA only. Soon they will also be available to be shipped worldwide.
VALENTINE'S, ST. PATRICK'S DAY, ANNIVERSARY and THANK YOU cards are only a few of the categories of her beautiful cards.
6. New tubes from DIGITAL ART HEAVEN will also be released this year:
(http://www.digitalartheaven.com/
7. In addition, Judy has several prints, in many sizes, framed and unframed, which can be shipped worldwide from her two art collections from Art.com and Amazon.com.
The painting "FAIRY WEDDING" is one of her lovely pieces in these collections. Wouldn't it be a perfect gift for VALENTINE'S DAY? You can find out more about this product by checking out these two links:
AMAZON.COM:
https://www.amazon.com/
ART.COM:
http://www.art.com/
More details on these projects can be found by visiting Judy's official website www.judymastrangelo.comwhere you can also sign up for Judy's official newsletter.
