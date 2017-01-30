News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Louisiana Pain Specialists Become the First in New Orleans to Use New Treatment Therapy for Patients
Dr. Neil Jolly has implanted the St. Jude Medical Axium system on several patients, ranging in age from 36 to 78.
Unlike traditional neurostimulation devices, the St. Jude Medical Axium systemtargets the DRG, a spinal structure densely populated with sensory nerves that transmit information to the brain via the spinal cord.
This first-of-its-
"Dorsal root ganglion therapy is an exciting, new FDA-approved platform for spinal cord stimulation that allows us to specifically target painful regions such as the groin, knee, and foot for our patients," said Dr. Jolly. "While spinal cord stimulation has offered us interventional pain physicians a useful therapy to offer our patients that have suffered from low back and extremity pain, we now have a modality in treating focal painful conditions."
According to the Institute of Medicine (http://cts.businesswire.com/
"While I have always viewed spinal cord stimulation as the most powerful tool in treating chronic pain, I now have an entirely new tool with dorsal root ganglion stimulation that has vastly expanded the opportunities for me to help my patients get pain relief," Dr. Jolly continued.
Long term data from the ACCURATE clinical trial have shown significantly more patients receiving DRG stimulation achieved meaningful pain relief and greater treatment success when compared to patients receiving traditional SCS (74.2 percent vs. 53 percent). Study findings also demonstrated patients receiving DRG stimulation reported no differences in paresthesia (tingling) intensity due to changes in body position (known as postural effects) when compared to traditional SCS. After 12-months, nearly all patients receiving DRG stimulation reported better stimulation targeting in their area of pain without extraneous paresthesia than patients receiving traditional SCS (94.5 percent vs. 61.2 percent).
About the St. Jude Medical Axium Neurostimulator System
The Axium Neurostimulator System stimulates a spinal target called the dorsal root ganglion (DRG), which contains primary sensory neurons that transmit pain signals from nerves to the brain. DRG stimulation with the Axium system has been shown to be particularly effective for treating pain in areas currently underserved by traditional SCS, such as the groin, lower leg and feet. The Axium system is approved for use in the U.S., Europe and Australia.
About Louisiana Pain Specialists
Dr. Tarun Jolly, Dr. Neil Jolly and Dr. Satvik Munshi with Louisiana Pain Specialists successfully treat all types of pain. They offer safe, minimally invasive, clinically proven interventional treatments that are highly effective at five locations throughout the Greater New Orleans area.
Contact
Louisiana Pain Specialists
***@louisianapain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 30, 2017