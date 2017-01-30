 
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Promotes Heart Health in February with Two Community Events

 
DECATUR, Ga. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Lambda Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will host "Pink Goes Red for Women" events on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, 2017 in an effort to bring awareness to heart disease, as well as to promote physical well-being and heart health.

Community members, with a special invitation to women, can attend "Line Dancing for Heart Health" on February 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Jolie's Event Venue, 5240 Panola Industrial Blvd., Decatur, GA 30035, and "Go Red Get Fit" Cardio Class on February 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Tadda's Fitness, 2615 Park Central Blvd, Decatur, GA 30035.

"We are excited about the line dancing class and workout session, and we welcome all local residents to attend," said Kristina Carter, Vice President of Lambda Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. "Lambda Epsilon Omega's goal is to encourage women in our local community to learn and understand the risks of heart disease, and challenge them to be more active and commit to a healthy lifestyle if they are not already doing so."

The events cost $5 each. For more information, visit http://lambdaepsilonomega.com/.
Tags:Heart Health Fitness Women
Industry:Fitness
Location:Decatur - Georgia - United States
Page Updated Last on: Jan 30, 2017
