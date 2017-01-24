Country(s)
Industry News
Choose SA Will Launch its Second Installment of Casa San Antonio at SXSW on a New Block
Choose San Antonio announces it will be moving to the Rainey Street Historic District, located at 75 1/2 Rainey Street for its second installment of Casa San Antonio at SXSW
"I am excited that Choose SA's Casa San Antonio will be relocating to Rainey Street.", says Jeret Pena, Choose SA Board Member, "As a business owner, Rainey Street reflects the right character and culture of San Antonio."
Rainey street is one of the most popular streets in Austin, Texas. With an array of unique dining options, nightlife, trendy hotels and beautiful condos, this street is home to world-class talent and a creative class that Choose San Antonio plan attract to the city of San Antonio. The venue will host three full days of official and unofficial SXSW programming during the festival, including 11 sessions, 15 speakers, and 4 marque SXSW events aimed at showcasing San Antonio's startup, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity and technology communities.
"Having worked with Choose San Antonio in the past for SXSW ECO, we are extremely excited that they have chosen Half Step for 2017's Casa San Antonio." Says Chris Bostick, Half Step's owner, "I am originally from Austin but I am thrilled Casa San Antonio will be with us because San Antonio has always been a favorite destination of mine. I'm sure we'll do the city proud."
Choose SA community partners will host 10 to 15 small- to medium-sized networking events for SXSW attendees, San Antonio public and select VIP guests. Want to learn more about what Casa San Antonio is doing and how you can be a part of it contact Meghan Oswald at meghan@choosesa.org or Christian Reed-Ogba at chris@bethanyeastpr.com or call (210) 454-1636.
About Choose SA
Choose San Antonio (Choose SA) is a nonprofit organization devoted to promoting San Antonio, Texas to the world. We believe San Antonio is the best kept secret in North America and we use modern marketing tactics to educate non-residents and prospective residents about life in San Antonio.
Media Contact
Christian Reed-Ogba
BethanyEast PR
(210) 454-1636
***@bethanyeastpr.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse