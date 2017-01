Choose SA Will Launch its Second Installment of Casa San Antonio at SXSW on a New Block

Choose San Antonio announces it will be moving to the Rainey Street Historic District, located at 75 1/2 Rainey Street for its second installment of Casa San Antonio at SXSW

-- Choose San Antonio, who's mission is to promote San Antonio's job opportunities, economic development and quality of life to audiences of millennials and Gen X announced Choose SA's second SXSW installment of Casa San Antonio will move to the popular Rainey Street Historic District. The 2017 Casa San Antonio will permanently call this new venue home, located at 75 ½ Rainey Street, Austin, TX. 78201.Rainey street is one of the most popular streets in Austin, Texas. With an array of unique dining options, nightlife, trendy hotels and beautiful condos, this street is home to world-class talent and a creative class that Choose San Antonio plan attract to the city of San Antonio. The venue will host three full days of official and unofficial SXSW programming during the festival, including 11 sessions, 15 speakers, and 4 marque SXSW events aimed at showcasing San Antonio's startup, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity and technology communities.Choose SA community partners will host 10 to 15 small- to medium-sized networking events for SXSW attendees, San Antonio public and select VIP guests. Want to learn more about what Casa San Antonio is doing and how you can be a part of it contact Meghan Oswald at meghan@choosesa.org or Christian Reed-Ogba at chris@bethanyeastpr.com or call (210) 454-1636.Choose San Antonio (Choose SA) is a nonprofit organization devoted to promoting San Antonio, Texas to the world. We believe San Antonio is the best kept secret in North America and we use modern marketing tactics to educate non-residents and prospective residents about life in San Antonio.