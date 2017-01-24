Hungry Howie's Pizza Blazes Into 2017 With Technomic Consumers' Choice Award

National Pizza Franchise Focuses on Internal Growth In Preparation for Nationwide Expansion

-- Hungry Howie's, originator of the Flavored Crust® pizza, recently won Technomic's prestigious 2017 Consumers' Choice Award in "overall takeout capabilities"within the Quick Service category, proving that the beloved pizza brand has already reached great success in the new year. The award is determined using Technomic's Consumer Brand Metrics, which surveys and tracks consumer attitudes towards restaurant chains and foodservice venues. Hungry Howie's also plans for rapid growth in 2017, building on continued same store sales growth for 27 consecutive quarters and increasing same store sales by 2.84% in 2016. Hungry Howie's forecasts opening 25 locations in a variety of markets including Houston, TX; Bakersfield, CA; Provo, UT, and Raleigh, NC and more."Receiving such a notable award from Technomic validates the emphasis we place on delivering extraordinary customer satisfaction as part of our overall growth strategy," said Jennifer Jackson, Vice-President of Development of Hungry Howie's. "We are consistently ranked as one of the top ten pizza franchises in the nation, and with a robust team in place we will continue growing Hungry Howie's nationwide in 2017, adding to our streak of same-store sales growth."Hungry Howie's continues to focus on cultivating its internal team to drive long-term success. With the hiring of Ardag Tachian as their new Director of Franchise Recruitment, adding valuable experience in attracting prospective business owners, the company is building towards its goal of securing over 30 new franchisees in 2017.The chain's famous flavored crusts, such as Cajun, garlic herb, butter and Asiago cheese, paired with its high-quality ingredients has made Hungry Howie's a top choice for pizza nationwide for over 40 years. Currently, the franchise has more than 550 locations open or under construction in 21 states across the U.S.For more information on Hungry Howie's, please visit www.hungryhowies.com.###About Hungry Howie's PizzaFounded in 1973, Hungry Howie's Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie's Pizza has grown to almost 550 locations in 21 states across the U.S.