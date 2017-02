Precision Door Service Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie's List Super Service Award

Angie's List Super Service Award reflects company's consistently high level of customer service

2016 Angie's List Super Service Award

-- Precision Door Service has earned the service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of service provided to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016."Only about 5 percent of the garage door companies in each market have performed so consistently well enough to earn our Super Service Award," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "It's a really high standard."Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade; the company must be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.Precision Door Service HoustonPrecision Door Service ClearwaterPrecision Door Service ClevelandPrecision Door Service PortlandPrecision Door Service SeattlePrecision Door Service CharlestonPrecision Door Service KnoxvillePrecision Door Service North Los Angeles/Ventura/Santa BarbaraPrecision Door Service Virginia BeachPrecision Door Service DetroitPrecision Door Service San AntonioPrecision Door Service BostonPrecision Door Service Chicago-NorthPrecision Door Service RochesterPrecision Door Service MemphisPrecision Door Service AlbuquerquePrecision Door Service JacksonvillePrecision Door Service LouisvillePrecision Door Service Central MarylandPrecision Door Service Westchester, NYPrecision Door Service Central FloridaPrecision Door Service ColumbiaPrecision Door Service Brevard Co.,FLPrecision Door Service BuffaloPrecision Door Service Sarasota / NaplesPrecision Door Service AtlantaPrecision Door Service IndianapolisPrecision Door Service San JosePrecision Door Service HuntsvillePrecision Door Service Mobile/GulfportAngie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than three million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated service providers in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.With more than 80 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers. Precision Door Service trained, professional technicians fix garage doors right! www.precisiondoor.net