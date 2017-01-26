News By Tag
Precision Door Service Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie's List Super Service Award
Angie's List Super Service Award reflects company's consistently high level of customer service
"Only about 5 percent of the garage door companies in each market have performed so consistently well enough to earn our Super Service Award," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "It's a really high standard."
Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade; the company must be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.
Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
Congratulations 2016 Super Service Award Recipients!
Precision Door Service Houston
Precision Door Service Clearwater
Precision Door Service Cleveland
Precision Door Service Portland
Precision Door Service Seattle
Precision Door Service Charleston
Precision Door Service Knoxville
Precision Door Service North Los Angeles/Ventura/
Precision Door Service Virginia Beach
Precision Door Service Detroit
Precision Door Service San Antonio
Precision Door Service Boston
Precision Door Service Chicago-North
Precision Door Service Rochester
Precision Door Service Memphis
Precision Door Service Albuquerque
Precision Door Service Jacksonville
Precision Door Service Louisville
Precision Door Service Central Maryland
Precision Door Service Westchester, NY
Precision Door Service Central Florida
Precision Door Service Columbia
Precision Door Service Brevard Co.,FL
Precision Door Service Buffalo
Precision Door Service Sarasota / Naples
Precision Door Service Atlanta
Precision Door Service Indianapolis
Precision Door Service San Jose
Precision Door Service Huntsville
Precision Door Service Mobile/Gulfport
About Angie's List
Angie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than three million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated service providers in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
About Precision Door Service
With more than 80 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers. Precision Door Service trained, professional technicians fix garage doors right! www.precisiondoor.net
Media Contact
Suzanne Odisho
321-225-3500
***@precisiondoor.net
