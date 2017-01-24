 
Industry News





Bailey Family Insurance Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Illinois agency becomes member of St. Louis, Mo.-based alliance
 
 
Bailey Family Insurance's Christine and Mark Bailey
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Bailey Family Insurance recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Bailey Family Insurance is a full service insurance agency specializing in home, auto, life and recreational insurance.  The company, which is owned by Mark and Christine Bailey, is located at 386 S. Koke Mill in Springfield, Ill.

"We are excited about the alliance's wide array of products and services that will answer our clients' unique needs," said Bailey Family Insurance CEO Christine Bailey.  "We attended a VIAA conference and decided to join based on the alliance's quality team and its members' successful results."

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

For more information about Bailey Family Insurance, call (217) 441-2342 or visit http://www.baileyfamilyinsurance.com.

