Bailey Family Insurance Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Illinois agency becomes member of St. Louis, Mo.-based alliance
Bailey Family Insurance is a full service insurance agency specializing in home, auto, life and recreational insurance. The company, which is owned by Mark and Christine Bailey, is located at 386 S. Koke Mill in Springfield, Ill.
"We are excited about the alliance's wide array of products and services that will answer our clients' unique needs," said Bailey Family Insurance CEO Christine Bailey. "We attended a VIAA conference and decided to join based on the alliance's quality team and its members' successful results."
Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.
For more information about Bailey Family Insurance, call (217) 441-2342 or visit http://www.baileyfamilyinsurance.com.
