Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida Helps Tackle The Fight Against Hunger

Second Annual SOUPer Bowl

Suzanne Odisho

sodisho@precisiondoor.net

-- Before Super Bowl LI, there is SOUPer Bowl II. In an unforgettable evening, over 22 favorite local chefs will team up to help tackle hunger, by creating a line-up of delectable soups. Attendees will sample a large selection of gourmet soups. In addition, they will select a carefully handcrafted soup bowl designed by a student from Nease High School or Valley Ridge Academy. The price of one ticket entitles you to these wonderful experiences, but more importantly, it gives you the power to change the life of a child in need.Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida is a SOUPer Bowl sponsor. Owners, Jason and Ryan Sheppard share, "The SOUPer Bowl is to fund Blessings in a Backpack – a program that sends food home each weekend to children who do not have resources to eat over the weekend. A battle against hunger in our backyard!"Game Changing Day – The SOUPer Bowl is February 2, 2017 from 6 – 8 pm at Nease High School.Allen D. Nease High School10550 Ray RoadPonte Vedra FL 3208A fundraiser to end hunger in St. Johns County Schools. Food! Fun! All for a great cause! All proceeds from the sale of tickets go directly to First Coast Blessings in a Backpack to fund a needy child's weekend backpack. The cost to feed a child for the entire school year is $100.Each week Nease High School and Valley Ridge Academy students, as well as other schools and members of our community, purchase, pack and deliver backpacks to hungry children in our community schools. Although Blessings in a Backpack provides hungry children with food, the program's impact in these children's lives is vastly more profound.· 78% feel nurtured by their community· 71% feel they are helping their family· 60% feel they are less apt to get into trouble· 59% find it is easier to learn at schoolThese children need dietary as well as emotional nourishment to improve their quality of life. Blessings in a Backpack is a community initiative that assists these disadvantaged children, ensuring that hunger doesn't impede their chance to succeed. www.firstcoastblessingsinabackpack.comBeginning as a family business in the late 1980's, Precision Door Service organized as an informal partnership in 1997. With aspirations of building the best garage door company in America, the Precision Door Service founders began a franchise program that is designed for national expansion. There are now 85 locations across the United States. Precision Door Service's mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction. www.garagedoorsjacksonvillefl.com