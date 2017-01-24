News By Tag
Tennessee Kidney Foundation to Host "Bright Lights Nashville Nights" Gala in March
This black-tie event will begin with a cocktail reception and gourmet, four-course meal prepared by Executive Chef David Harker. Guests will then enjoy live music and dancing and have the opportunity to bid in a Nashville-themed silent auction. Singer-
The Bright Lights Nashville Nights gala committee includes Amy Peterson, whose connection to kidney disease became closer than ever when she donated a kidney to her father in 2011. In addition, the late Dr. Gerald Schulman, a respected nephrologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, will be honored at the event for his life's work bringing attention to kidney health.
"We are always amazed by the generosity of the Nashville community and their willingness to provide resources for their most vulnerable neighbors," said Heather Powell, CEO of the Tennessee Kidney Foundation. "This event is one of our largest fundraisers. The money we bring in will allow us to continue providing direct assistance to kidney patients, offering free kidney disease screenings and prevention education."
Since 1969, the TKF has united Tennesseans in the fight against kidney disease. Evidence of the TKF commitment is seen around the community where the TKF provides kidney disease screenings at churches, schools and walks.
Funds raised from Bright Lights Nashville Nights will be used to improve the health and wellbeing of Tennesseans affected by kidney disease through education, prevention, and promotion of organ donation. This evening of fundraising is made possible through generous contributions from the following organizations:
· Fresenius Kidney Care
· Dialysis Clinic, Inc.
· Nephrology Associates
· Gibson Foundation
· DaVita
· ServisFirst Bank
· Vanderbilt Center for Kidney Disease
· Cumberland Trust
· Vanderbilt University Medical Center Division of Kidney and Pancreas Transplant
· Metro Medical
· First Tennessee Bank
· Pinnacle Financial Partners
The ticket price is $250.00 or $2,500.00 for a table of ten. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For information on how to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, please contact Heather Powell at (615)383-3887 or heather@tnkidney.org.
Contact
Heather Powell
(615)383-3887
***@tnkidney.org
