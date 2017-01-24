News By Tag
Pure Tax Relief Offers Customer-Driven Tax Help for Houston-Area Taxpayers
Tim Halcomb and his team of licensed tax relief professionals take a unique approach to helping Houston taxpayers settle IRS tax problems.
"Our family was in deep financial trouble because of an IRS bank levy. My wife and I called Pure Tax at 11:30 on Friday night and we were able to speak to Tim Halcomb with Pure Tax. He was so helpful and was able to have the IRS contacted by Monday afternoon. We are now working on a final end to our problem. It was comforting to find someone who follows through with what they say." -George P.
Pure Tax Relief believes "tax relief" isn't just about resolving IRS tax problems. It's also about providing a honest, customer-friendly service that the faceless "1-800" tax relief marketers fail to deliver. Pure Tax Relief takes pride in offering free consultations, up-front pricing, and 24-hour availablity for their clients.
"Pure Tax was founded to provide honest and credible pathways to relief for people and businesses with IRS tax problems. We quote our customers a flat rate fee, up front, before the decision to hire is made. Our clients work directly with the attorney who representing their case and stay with that attorney until the case is resolved. Building and maintaining a relationship with each client is what makes Pure Tax so successful."
The President of Pure Tax Relief, Tim Halcomb, and his team of dedicated tax relief professionals are prepared to serve Houston taxpayers with the tax relief, and customer service they need.
For additional information on Pure Tax Relief, visit http://houstonpuretaxrelief.com or call (281) 407-2707.
Tim Halcomb
***@puretaxhelp.com
