January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance Opens TOA Ortho/Sport Urgent Care Clinic

New extended/weekend hours service offers expert assessment and treatment of non-emergent orthopaedic and sports injuries and provides patients with alternative to Emergency Room
 
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA), Tennessee's largest orthopaedic surgery group, today announced the opening of TOA Ortho/Sport Urgent Care Clinic at its ONEC1TY office located at 8 CITY Blvd. at the foot of the 28th/31st Avenue Connector in the growing Midtown area.  TOA Ortho/Sport Urgent Care offers walk-in and Extended and Weekend hours and provides a convenient alternative to the emergency room for Adultand Pediatric patients with non-emergent ortho/sports injuries.  TOA Ortho/Sport Urgent Care provides on-site high-tech imaging, including digital x-ray, CT, and MRI, and is complimented by seamless patient access to world-class orthopaedic specialists.  Areas treated include: Adult and Youth Sports injuries, sprains, strains, minor dislocations, closed fractures, painful, swollen or injured joints of the ankle, back, elbow, foot, hip, knee, neck or shoulder.  Casting services and expert assessment of and treatment for work related injuries are also offered.

"This clinic is a great extension of TOA services, enabling us to provide our patients with even greater convenience and accessibility," said TOA's President, Dr. Dan Phillips. "Musculoskeletal injuries can and do occur at any time.  By offering quick access to orthopaedic specialists during evening and weekend hours, TOA Ortho/Sport Urgent Care can help people avoid long waits in the ER for non-emergent issues and get them on the road to recovery much more quickly and usually at a significantly lower cost."

"TOA physicians cover virtually every orthopaedic surgical specialty," said Steve Wade, CEO of TOA. "We want to combine the expertise of these world class surgeons with the urgent care needs of our patients.  TOA Ortho/Sport Urgent care accomplishes this by providing cost effective, quick, no hassle, and convenient access to high-quality injury assessment and treatment to patients of all ages."

TOA Ortho/Sport Urgent Care hours are 9 AM to 7 PM Monday-Friday and 9 AM to noon on Saturday.   No appointment is needed.

About TOA

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is the largest and most comprehensive orthopaedic surgery group in Tennessee. Our 60 physicians include nationally and internationally renowned surgeons who provide surgical and non-surgical expertise in sports medicine, joint replacement, spine, hand, wrist and elbow, foot and ankle, shoulder, pediatric orthopaedics, fracture and trauma care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and interventional pain management.

TOA offers its valued patients the convenience of 20 locations spread throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and offers a full array of treatment and diagnostic imaging services including physical therapy, hand therapy, MRI, CT, and durable medical equipment.  TOA is also proud to cover more high school and college sports teams than any other group in the state.  Please visit us at toa.com.

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance
Andrea Barnett
***@toa.com
Source:Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance
Email:***@toa.com Email Verified
