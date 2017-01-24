News By Tag
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance Opens TOA Ortho/Sport Urgent Care Clinic
New extended/weekend hours service offers expert assessment and treatment of non-emergent orthopaedic and sports injuries and provides patients with alternative to Emergency Room
"This clinic is a great extension of TOA services, enabling us to provide our patients with even greater convenience and accessibility,"
"TOA physicians cover virtually every orthopaedic surgical specialty," said Steve Wade, CEO of TOA. "We want to combine the expertise of these world class surgeons with the urgent care needs of our patients. TOA Ortho/Sport Urgent care accomplishes this by providing cost effective, quick, no hassle, and convenient access to high-quality injury assessment and treatment to patients of all ages."
TOA Ortho/Sport Urgent Care hours are 9 AM to 7 PM Monday-Friday and 9 AM to noon on Saturday. No appointment is needed.
About TOA
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is the largest and most comprehensive orthopaedic surgery group in Tennessee. Our 60 physicians include nationally and internationally renowned surgeons who provide surgical and non-surgical expertise in sports medicine, joint replacement, spine, hand, wrist and elbow, foot and ankle, shoulder, pediatric orthopaedics, fracture and trauma care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and interventional pain management.
TOA offers its valued patients the convenience of 20 locations spread throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and offers a full array of treatment and diagnostic imaging services including physical therapy, hand therapy, MRI, CT, and durable medical equipment. TOA is also proud to cover more high school and college sports teams than any other group in the state. Please visit us at toa.com.
Contact
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance
Andrea Barnett
***@toa.com
