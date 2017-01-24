News By Tag
JK2 Scenic adds steampunk elements to Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen
JK2 Scenic helped bring this theming to life with a custom build-out of the interior fixtures and millwork.
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is a full service restaurant, bar and confectionery, serving everything from classic dishes with a twist to gourmet chocolates and unique desserts.
JK2 Scenic, which is based in Apopka, worked with both Universal Creative and HW Davis Construction on the 17,500-square-
The firm specializes in bringing a "wow" factor to any project. At Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, JK2 worked on the interior theming of the restaurant entrance and chocolate piping fixtures, retail store millwork, back of house cabinets, private dining room display cases and the exterior host station.
The work included creating a rotating cocoa bean fixture that displays the story of how chocolate is made, creating a faux cocoa bean display with hand-fabricated cocoa beans, and creating two themed display cases with rotating gears and flashing lights. In addition, JK2 Scenic fabricated the retail casework and shelving, the chocolatier cabinet, the host station, a center candy display, and many floor fixtures, display tables and display carts.
Because themed piping was essential to the steampunk feel of space, JK2 also integrated themed pipes and two large domed structures into the building, working to secure them around utility lines and to ensure they were at a precise elevation.
"Projects like the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen allow us to show what JK2 Scenic can really do," said Julie Holmes, head of the JK2 Scenic Division. "We bring dreams to life, and this is a fun example."
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen opened in 2016.
For more information about JK2 Construction & Scenic, visit jk2.com.
For high resolution images of this project, visit http://bit.ly/
About JK2 Construction & Scenic
JK2 Construction & Scenic, a family-owned company founded in 1987, has evolved into a unique company combining two divisions of construction. The JK2 Construction Division specializes in design-build, commercial, retail, entertainment, restaurant, industrial, amenity, resort hotels and time share projects. The JK2 Scenic Division designs and builds themed architectural millwork, custom props and fabricates specialty items for the retail, major attractions, entertainment, hospitality and restaurant industries. JK2 has completed projects throughout the nation including work for major theme parks, themed restaurants and national home builders. JK2 is a trusted, respected and valued partner who builds with a creative project approach and has principal level involvement in every project. For more information, visit http://www.jk2.com.
