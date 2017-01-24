News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Professional and Customer Friendly Tax Help for Buffalo Taxpayers
The dedicated tax resolution team of Pure Tax Resolution offer Buffalo taxpayers a professional and reliable source to tax debt problems.
"Our family was in deep financial trouble because of an IRS bank levy. My wife and I called Pure Tax at 11:30 on Friday night and we were able to speak to Tim Halcomb with Pure Tax. He was so helpful and was able to have the IRS contacted by Monday afternoon. We are now working on a final end to our problem. It was comforting to find someone who follows through with what they say." -George P.
In addition to their trusted tax help and top notch customer service, Pure Tax Resolution offers free consultations, up-front pricing, and 24-hour availability to its clients. The President of Pure Tax Resolution, Tim Halcomb, summarizes Pure Tax and their tax resolution practices:
"Pure Tax was founded to provide honest and credible pathways to resolution for people and businesses with IRS tax problems. We quote our customers a flat rate fee, up front, before the decision to hire is made. Our clients work directly with the attorney who representing their case and stay with that attorney until the case is resolved. Building and maintaining a relationship with each client is what makes Pure Tax so successful."
The dedicated tax attorneys and tax resolution specialists of Pure Tax Resolution look forward to serving the Buffalo, NY area, and beyond for years to come.
For additional information on Pure Tax Resolution, visit http://buffalo-
Contact
Tim Halcomb
***@puretaxhelp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse