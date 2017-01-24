 
News By Tag
* Tax Resolution
* Tax Attorney
* Irs Tax Help
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Buffalo
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

Professional and Customer Friendly Tax Help for Buffalo Taxpayers

The dedicated tax resolution team of Pure Tax Resolution offer Buffalo taxpayers a professional and reliable source to tax debt problems.
 
 
Pure-Tax-Team
Pure-Tax-Team
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tax Resolution
* Tax Attorney
* Irs Tax Help

Industry:
* Accounting

Location:
* Buffalo - New York - US

Subject:
* Companies

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Pure Tax Resolution is a national, trusted firm that provides a refreshing approach to IRS tax help for individuals and businesses in and around Buffalo, NY. Pure Tax Resolution was built on a foundation of expert tax help, with an emphasis on customer satisfaction. Pure Tax not only helps local taxpayers resolve their complicated tax problems, but provides peace of mind that many of the national tax gimmicks cannot offer.

"Our family was in deep financial trouble because of an IRS bank levy. My wife and I called Pure Tax at 11:30 on Friday night and we were able to speak to Tim Halcomb with Pure Tax. He was so helpful and was able to have the IRS contacted by Monday afternoon. We are now working on a final end to our problem. It was comforting to find someone who follows through with what they say." -George P.

In addition to their trusted tax help and top notch customer service, Pure Tax Resolution offers free consultations, up-front pricing, and 24-hour availability to its clients. The President of Pure Tax Resolution, Tim Halcomb, summarizes Pure Tax and their tax resolution practices:

"Pure Tax was founded to provide honest and credible pathways to resolution for people and businesses with IRS tax problems. We quote our customers a flat rate fee, up front, before the decision to hire is made. Our clients work directly with the attorney who representing their case and stay with that attorney until the case is resolved. Building and maintaining a relationship with each client is what makes Pure Tax so successful."

The dedicated tax attorneys and tax resolution specialists of Pure Tax Resolution look forward to serving the Buffalo, NY area, and beyond for years to come.

For additional information on Pure Tax Resolution, visit http://buffalo-ny.puretaxresolution.com or call (716) 970-4775

Contact
Tim Halcomb
***@puretaxhelp.com
End
Source:Pure Tax Resolution
Email:***@puretaxhelp.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pure Tax Help News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share