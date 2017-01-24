 
News By Tag
* Trade Show
* Las Vegas
* HVAC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Glen Mills
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524


Axalta to Co-present at International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition in Vegas

Presentation Will Discuss Axalta's AquaEC 6100 NSF-51 Approval
 
 
Axalta Powder Coating
Axalta Powder Coating
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Trade Show
* Las Vegas
* HVAC

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* Glen Mills - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Events

GLEN MILLS, Pa. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will co-present NSF-51 Food Grade Coatings for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment with Metal Processing International (MPI) at the International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo) in Las Vegas, Nevada.  The presentation will take place in Theatre A of the Las Vegas Convention Center at 1:45 p.m. PST on Wednesday, February 1. Jeff Paxon, Axalta Area Sales Manager, will discuss Axalta's AquaEC™ 6100™, North America's first and only e-coat to achieve NSF 51 Standard compliance.

Electrocoat epoxy coatings are widely used for corrosion protection of evaporator and condenser coils, and other heat exchangers. Axalta's new tin-free epoxy coating technology is now certified by National Sanitation Foundation per NSF-51 Standard Food Equipment Materials. This development is meaningful for suppliers of commercial refrigeration, restaurant and hotel HVAC equipment and indoor evaporators who are concerned with indoor air quality in homes.

"We are excited to discuss the recent NSF-51 certification of Axalta's AquaEC 6100, which complements our existing compliance with NSF-61 for a variety of Axalta e-coat and powder coatings," said Michael Stuhldreher, Axalta Market Development Manager. "Together with our partner, MPI, we'll have the chance to directly engage manufacturers and end-users of food equipment-related HVAC products, for whom this compliance presents immediate opportunities including value-added corrosion protection and other product improvements."

In MPI booth #C6300 at the AHR Expo on January 30-February 2 , Axalta will promote its high-performance, corrosion-resistant range of products that are ideal for the HVAC industry, such as AquaEC electrodeposition coatings, Alesta® powder coatings and Voltatex® electrical insulation finishes.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions.  From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer.  With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.  For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder....

Contact
Janine Little
***@axaltacs.com
End
Source:Axalta Powder Coatings
Email:***@axaltacs.com
Tags:Trade Show, Las Vegas, HVAC
Industry:Industrial
Location:Glen Mills - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Foremost Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share