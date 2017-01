Axalta to Co-present at International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition in Vegas

Presentation Will Discuss Axalta's AquaEC 6100 NSF-51 Approval

-- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will co-presentwith Metal Processing International (MPI) at the International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The presentation will take place in Theatre A of the Las Vegas Convention Center at 1:45 p.m. PST on Wednesday, February 1. Jeff Paxon, Axalta Area Sales Manager, will discuss Axalta's AquaEC™ 6100™, North America's first and only e-coat to achieve NSF 51 Standard compliance.Electrocoat epoxy coatings are widely used for corrosion protection of evaporator and condenser coils, and other heat exchangers. Axalta's new tin-free epoxy coating technology is now certified by National Sanitation Foundation per NSF-51 Standard Food Equipment Materials. This development is meaningful for suppliers of commercial refrigeration, restaurant and hotel HVAC equipment and indoor evaporators who are concerned with indoor air quality in homes."We are excited to discuss the recent NSF-51 certification of Axalta's AquaEC 6100, which complements our existing compliance with NSF-61 for a variety of Axalta e-coat and powder coatings," said Michael Stuhldreher, Axalta Market Development Manager. "Together with our partner, MPI, we'll have the chance to directly engage manufacturers and end-users of food equipment-related HVAC products, for whom this compliance presents immediate opportunities including value-added corrosion protection and other product improvements."In MPI booth #C6300 at the AHR Expo on January 30-February 2 , Axalta will promote its high-performance, corrosion-resistant range of products that are ideal for the HVAC industry, such as AquaEC electrodeposition coatings, Alestapowder coatings and Voltatexelectrical insulation finishes.Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/ us/en_US/products- services/powder...