Empowering Consumers Is Focus Of Boston Wine Expo Keynote Seminars
Why You Like the Wines You Like celebrates diversity of wine and wine lover preferences.
Hanni's presentation is a part of a larger campaign to eliminate myths and misinformation about wine that are prevalent in the industry today.
One of first two Americans to pass the rigorous Master of Wine examination, Hanni is also a professional chef and an internationally recognized authority who is challenging the wine industry to understand, embrace, and cultivate all wine consumers, including those who prefer sweet wines, and to radically revise the prevailing false tenets of pairing wine with food.
He will focus on the individual sensory genetic differences that determine the range and intensity of sensations people experience, and how "neural plasticity" influences changes in wine preferences over time.
His seminar includes tasting of wine styles provided by Cornerstone Cellars, sensory demonstrations, and an introduction to his concept of Vinotypes (www.myvinotype.com).
"It is time to hit the reset button, and update sensory sciences and wine education," Hanni said. "Wine consumer preferences are largely misunderstood by wine experts, who focus too much on product trivia and not enough on providing personalized service to the people who love and consume wine.
"To make things worse, wine education is filled with inaccuracies and misinformation galore about history, traditions and the fantasy world of 'pairing wine with food," he said. "My job is to have every attendee walk away with a 'Wow, that was a blast,' after my presentation."
On Saturday, Hanni is also is presenting For Sweet Wine lovers Only, a seminar that will feature a range of wines from Moscato to Vermouth. "We need to empower sweet wine lovers to stand up against the tyranny of the dry wine fashionistas and demand to be respected," Hanni said.
Hanni will share his research, which demonstrates that sweet wine lovers have the most taste buds and extremely high sensory acuity. "Sweet wines were always enjoyed in France, Spain, Italy and Germany, counter to the widely held delusion that sweet wine is unsophisticated or of lesser quality than dry wines," he said. http://www.wine-
His company, eCode.me, is simultaneously launching a set of software, tools and training resources that are designed to connect winery tasting rooms and wine clubs with their consumers.
