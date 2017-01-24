 
News By Tag
* Hair Growth
* Hairmax
* Regrow Hair
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524


HairMax Announces Celebrity TV Host Ana Quincoces to serve as Brand Ambassador and Spokesperson

HairMax welcomes TV host, Reality TV Star, Cookbook Author and Celebrity Chef, Ana Quincoces as their new Brand Ambassador. She will be raising awareness that hereditary hair loss is a treatable condition.
 
 
ANA QUINCOCES
ANA QUINCOCES
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hair Growth
Hairmax
Regrow Hair

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Boca Raton - Florida - US

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- HairMax® is pleased to welcome Ana Quincoces as their new celebrity brand ambassador and company spokesperson. As a brand ambassador, Ana will help spread the word about the HairMax hair loss product line, including ground breaking laser hair growth devices and treatments for thinning hair while raising awareness that hereditary hair loss is a treatable condition. Ana will help inform and educate, both women and men that you don't have to accept hair loss as an inevitable effect of aging.

With Ana's passion for HairMax together with her sparkling personality, we will be able to reach a wide range of new customers," said David Michaels, Managing Director. "We feel she will have a wide appeal, coming from an industry where appearance is of extreme importance."

Ms. Quincoces, is best known for her work on Housewives of Miami and as Food Network Contestant. She is currently a co-host on the Studio D Show, a 2 hour long national syndicated news and entertainment show.

Ms. Quincoces has added HairMax ambassador to her already busy schedule and will help to promote HairMax by reaching new customers with her natural appeal as a public figure.

Ana came to HairMax in a search for a treatment for her own thinning hair concerns. After using the LaserBand 82 hair growth laser device and HairMax for Density hair care products, she contacted the company to report her results. "It was a natural fit from there, as an actual user of HairMax to brand promoter", states Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing.

Ana said: "The first time I tried the HairMax LaserBand, I was a little skeptical, it just seemed too simple a solution for my thinning hair. However, I read the studies and liked that it was FDA cleared, so I gave it a try. It is now part of my daily routine as I use the LaserBand while I am putting on my makeup in the morning. Nothing could be easier, and the difference in my hair has been pretty dramatic." Ana added: "I want people know that they don't have to accept thinning hair. That just because we are getting older doesn't mean we have to live with less than the beautiful thick hair of our youth. There is something you can do to grow and maintain youthful hair and HairMax is the answer."

About HairMax

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, HairMax is a pioneer in the development of advanced hair loss treatments and laser hair growth products. HairMax laser devices, are the only laser phototherapy medical devices with 7 Clinical Studies proving efficacy and safety. Clinical study results have been published in six peer-review medical journals.  HairMax laser devices have been granted 7 FDA Clearances for the treatment of hereditary hair loss in both men and women and hold 14 medical device licenses worldwide. Since 2001, in over 170 countries, and with over a million devices sold, HairMax has helped men and women around the world, treat their hair loss, improve the condition of their hair and enrich their lives.  For more information, visit www.hairmax.com


About Ana Quincoces

Ana Quincoces has been described as a straight-shooting Cuban dynamo who tells it like it is. She is a successful business woman and entrepreneur, in addition to being a lawyer, celebrity chef, cookbook author, and syndicated television co-host.  You can keep up with Ana on Instagram &Twitter: @AnaQooks

Learn more about Ana and HairMax: https://www.hairmax.com/pages/celebrity-brand-ambassador

Media Contact : Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing

fd@hairmax.com | Ph: 561.314.2430

@HAIRMAX

Contact
Leonard Stillman
561-613-7346
***@hairmax.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hairmax.com Email Verified
Tags:Hair Growth, Hairmax, Regrow Hair
Industry:Beauty
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lexington International, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share