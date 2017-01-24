News By Tag
HairMax Announces Celebrity TV Host Ana Quincoces to serve as Brand Ambassador and Spokesperson
HairMax welcomes TV host, Reality TV Star, Cookbook Author and Celebrity Chef, Ana Quincoces as their new Brand Ambassador. She will be raising awareness that hereditary hair loss is a treatable condition.
With Ana's passion for HairMax together with her sparkling personality, we will be able to reach a wide range of new customers," said David Michaels, Managing Director. "We feel she will have a wide appeal, coming from an industry where appearance is of extreme importance."
Ms. Quincoces, is best known for her work on Housewives of Miami and as Food Network Contestant. She is currently a co-host on the Studio D Show, a 2 hour long national syndicated news and entertainment show.
Ms. Quincoces has added HairMax ambassador to her already busy schedule and will help to promote HairMax by reaching new customers with her natural appeal as a public figure.
Ana came to HairMax in a search for a treatment for her own thinning hair concerns. After using the LaserBand 82 hair growth laser device and HairMax for Density hair care products, she contacted the company to report her results. "It was a natural fit from there, as an actual user of HairMax to brand promoter", states Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing.
Ana said: "The first time I tried the HairMax LaserBand, I was a little skeptical, it just seemed too simple a solution for my thinning hair. However, I read the studies and liked that it was FDA cleared, so I gave it a try. It is now part of my daily routine as I use the LaserBand while I am putting on my makeup in the morning. Nothing could be easier, and the difference in my hair has been pretty dramatic." Ana added: "I want people know that they don't have to accept thinning hair. That just because we are getting older doesn't mean we have to live with less than the beautiful thick hair of our youth. There is something you can do to grow and maintain youthful hair and HairMax is the answer."
About HairMax
Based in Boca Raton, Florida, HairMax is a pioneer in the development of advanced hair loss treatments and laser hair growth products. HairMax laser devices, are the only laser phototherapy medical devices with 7 Clinical Studies proving efficacy and safety. Clinical study results have been published in six peer-review medical journals. HairMax laser devices have been granted 7 FDA Clearances for the treatment of hereditary hair loss in both men and women and hold 14 medical device licenses worldwide. Since 2001, in over 170 countries, and with over a million devices sold, HairMax has helped men and women around the world, treat their hair loss, improve the condition of their hair and enrich their lives. For more information, visit www.hairmax.com
About Ana Quincoces
Ana Quincoces has been described as a straight-shooting Cuban dynamo who tells it like it is. She is a successful business woman and entrepreneur, in addition to being a lawyer, celebrity chef, cookbook author, and syndicated television co-host. You can keep up with Ana on Instagram &Twitter:
Learn more about Ana and HairMax: https://www.hairmax.com/
Media Contact : Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing
fd@hairmax.com | Ph: 561.314.2430
@HAIRMAX
Contact
Leonard Stillman
561-613-7346
***@hairmax.com
End
