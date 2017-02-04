Country(s)
Actress Elise Neal Launches Fitness Boot Camp in Houston during Super Bowl LI
February 4 at LA Fitness, 2130 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030, from 1-3:30 pm
As women continue to evolve in the realm of athletics and sports, Super Bowl LI is a prime launching pad for the boot camp that Neal plans to turn into a nationwide series. The boot camp aims to engage, encourage and support women who enjoy or seek to create a fun, yet physically fit lifestyle.
Neal will kick off the day with a panel on creating and maintaining a fit lifestyle. Following, will be a comprehensive workout she custom designed for the event. After a fun but effective workout, attendees will be treated to smoothies from partnering company LA Fitness, healthy treats sponsored by The Candy Dish Decor, and gift bags. For tickets, please visit elisebodybootcamp.eventbrite.com.
Neal recently joined the cast of 20th Century Fox's Wolverine 3 starring opposite Hugh Jackman, scheduled for release in March 2017. In addition, she will guest star on "The Comedy Get Down" on BET Networks and the indie film "Tragedy Girls."
What: Actress Elise Neal and LA Fitness Presents Elise Body Boot Camp Super Bowl LI
When: February 4, 2017
Where: LA Fitness, 2130 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030
Time: Red Carpet: 12:30pm (media and photo opps) / Event: 1:00pm-3:30pm
**Hosted by comedian Crystal Powell from the Kevin Hart Comedy Central show "Hart of the City"**
(2 hour complimentary parking provided)
About Elise
Award-winning actress Elise Neal started out on Broadway as a chorus girl before she transitioned to commercials and eventually network television and film. She has a full career of film and TV credits to her name, and is best known for her roles as Yevette in the Academy Award winning film Hustle & Flow, "Scrappie" in John Singleton's Rosewood, Hallie in Wes Craven's Scream 2, and Yvonne Hughley from the ABC/UPN hit sitcom The Hughley's. Neal recently joined the cast of 20th Century Fox's Wolverine 3 starring opposite Hugh Jackman scheduled for release in March 2017. In addition, she will guest star on "The Comedy Get Down", a show for BET Networks and the indie film "Tragedy Girls."
Neal and the cast of Hustle & Flow won for Best Cast at the Young Hollywood Awards and were nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble and a NAACP Image Award for Best Picture. In addition, she has received three NAACP Image Award nominations, twice for Best Actress in a Comedy for The Hughley's and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Hustle & Flow. In 2006 she was the recipient of The African-American Women in Cinema Trailblazer Award.
Media Contact: Sarni Jaye, 1-757-932-5446, sarni@sarnij.com
Talent/Booking Contact: The Connection Group LA, Chanti Randolph, 314.882.5568, Chanti@theconnectiongroupla.com
