Hindu mantras to open Wyoming Senate & House of Representatives in USA

-- Both Wyoming State Senate and Wyoming House of Representatives in Cheyenne will start their day with ancient Hindu prayers on February third.These invocations will contain verses from; the oldest existing scripture of the mankind still in common use.Hindu statesman Rajan Zed will deliver these prayers from Sanskrit scriptures before the Senate and House. After Sanskrit delivery, he then will read the English translation of the prayers. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and root language of Indo-European languages.Zed, who is the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, besides, will also recite fromand(Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He plans to start and end the prayer with "Om", the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.Reciting from, Rajan Zed plans to say "Asato ma sad gamaya, tamaso ma jyotir gamaya, mrtyor mamrtam gamaya", which he will then interpret as "Lead us from the unreal to the Real, Lead us from darkness to Light, Lead us from death to immortality."Reading from, he proposes to urge the legislators to keep the welfare of others always in mind.Zed is a global Hindu and interfaith leader. Bestowed with World Interfaith Leader Award; Zed is Senior Fellow and Religious Advisor to Foundation for Religious Diplomacy, on the Advisory Board of The Interfaith Peace Project, Spiritual Advisor to National Association of Interchurch & Interfaith Families, etc. He was invited by President of European Parliament in Brussels (Belgium) for a meeting to promote interfaith dialogue. He also leads a weekly interfaith panel "Faith Forum" in a Gannett publication for the last nearly six years.According to "Dress Code in the Chambers During Sessions" (as described in Management Council Policy 12-03), "Business formal (for men is defined as a suit, or dress slacks, jacket, tie, dress shirt and dress shoes or dress boots. Boots must be polished.) dress is expected on the chamber floor during legislative sessions". But Rajan Zed's attire; who wears saffron colored robes, a ruddraksh mala (rosary), and traditional sandalpaste tilak (religious mark) on the forehead; has been reportedly approved by the Wyoming Senate President for February three.Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about one billion adherents and moksh (liberation)is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in USA.In the 64th Wyoming Legislature, Eli D. Bebout is President of the Senate, which has 30 members; while Steve Harshman is Speaker of the House of Representatives, which has sixty members. Matt Mead is the Governor of Wyoming, whose nickname is "Cowboy State" and tagline is: "Some things can't be explained. Only experienced."