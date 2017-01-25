 
News By Tag
* Productivity
* Work Life Integration
* Productive
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625


Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Redefines Productivity to Achieve Greater Success for Clients

Professional organizer and business consultant Emily Parks shares her unique definition of what productivity is and how she helps entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, and time-crunched, high achievers achieve greater success.
 
 
Emily Parks Redefines Productivity to Achieve Greater Success
Emily Parks Redefines Productivity to Achieve Greater Success
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Productivity
* Work Life Integration
* Productive

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Raleigh - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Services

RALEIGH, N.C. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Parks expressed, "I often hear people talk about how productive they are. Some folks use the productivity buzzword to describe the rate at which a person does useful work while others use it to reference how much is getting done or how capable someone is to accomplish all that is needed. Maybe it's as simple as accomplishing what one sets out to do, fueling greater peace, happiness and success."

As a technology specialist and productivity consultant, Parks has found six common themes of how she uniquely helps clients become more productive:

·    Time is a limited resource and needs to be invested wisely. Each day blesses us with only 1,440 minutes. How each of us measures the return on our time investment should reflect directly on our priorities.

·      Clarity of priorities enables knowing which goals to tackle when. Since there is no "someday" on any calendar, priorities give us a filter for determining what actions warrant an investment of our time.

·      Proactively planning your efforts will boost success for your goals. With a plan, you can focus on what's important, not simply urgent, and what matters most to you finds time in your schedule.

·      Distractions are extremely detrimental to your desired results. Particularly since time is so limited, reducing distractions is a valuable skill to learn.

·      It is imperative to utilize all available resources. Each of us has different assets in our productivity toolbox, but we all have tools to use.

·      Work-life integration is a realistic way to tackle what matters most. Life requires fluid solutions to address one's ever-changing priorities for work, home, community or society and the private realm of mind, body and spirit.

To read the full blog post of Parks' definition of productivity and how she supports her clients in each of these six areas: http://organizeforsuccess.biz/blog/

Need individual help getting organized or increasing productivity? Contact Parks at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz.

You may also watch this short video where Parks shares how she helps people increase productivity: https://youtu.be/Q0Td_Tun8e4?list=PLKPbS-JYkItro5QxY47kj2vnLUcmBy4Q7



Partner with Emily Parks…Make Every Minute Matter! TM

About Organize for Success

The mission of Organize for Success is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized workshops & trainings; workflow processes; and how to organize your workspace statewide in North Carolina.

Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was also awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh.

Contact
Emily Parks
919-981-6397
***@organizeforsuccess.biz
End
Source:Organize for Success
Email:***@organizeforsuccess.biz Email Verified
Tags:Productivity, Work Life Integration, Productive
Industry:Business
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
JMS Professional Writing Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share