Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Redefines Productivity to Achieve Greater Success for Clients
Professional organizer and business consultant Emily Parks shares her unique definition of what productivity is and how she helps entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, and time-crunched, high achievers achieve greater success.
As a technology specialist and productivity consultant, Parks has found six common themes of how she uniquely helps clients become more productive:
· Time is a limited resource and needs to be invested wisely. Each day blesses us with only 1,440 minutes. How each of us measures the return on our time investment should reflect directly on our priorities.
· Clarity of priorities enables knowing which goals to tackle when. Since there is no "someday" on any calendar, priorities give us a filter for determining what actions warrant an investment of our time.
· Proactively planning your efforts will boost success for your goals. With a plan, you can focus on what's important, not simply urgent, and what matters most to you finds time in your schedule.
· Distractions are extremely detrimental to your desired results. Particularly since time is so limited, reducing distractions is a valuable skill to learn.
· It is imperative to utilize all available resources. Each of us has different assets in our productivity toolbox, but we all have tools to use.
· Work-life integration is a realistic way to tackle what matters most. Life requires fluid solutions to address one's ever-changing priorities for work, home, community or society and the private realm of mind, body and spirit.
To read the full blog post of Parks' definition of productivity and how she supports her clients in each of these six areas: http://organizeforsuccess.biz/
Need individual help getting organized or increasing productivity?
You may also watch this short video where Parks shares how she helps people increase productivity:
Partner with Emily Parks…Make Every Minute Matter! TM
About Organize for Success
The mission of Organize for Success is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized workshops & trainings; workflow processes; and how to organize your workspace statewide in North Carolina.
Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was also awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh.
Contact
Emily Parks
919-981-6397
***@organizeforsuccess.biz
