Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Redefines Productivity to Achieve Greater Success for Clients

Professional organizer and business consultant Emily Parks shares her unique definition of what productivity is and how she helps entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, and time-crunched, high achievers achieve greater success.

Emily Parks Redefines Productivity to Achieve Greater Success

Contact

Emily Parks

919-981-6397

***@organizeforsuccess.biz Emily Parks919-981-6397

End

-- Parks expressed, "I often hear people talk about how productive they are. Some folks use the productivity buzzword to describe the rate at which a person does useful work while others use it to reference how much is getting done or how capable someone is to accomplish all that is needed. Maybe it's as simple as accomplishing what one sets out to do, fueling greater peace, happiness and success."As a technology specialist and productivity consultant, Parks has found six common themes of how she uniquely helps clients become more productive:Each day blesses us with only 1,440 minutes. How each of us measures the return on our time investment should reflect directly on our priorities.Since there is no "someday" on any calendar, priorities give us a filter for determining what actions warrant an investment of our time.With a plan, you can focus on what's important, not simply urgent, and what matters most to you finds time in your schedule.Particularly since time is so limited, reducing distractions is a valuable skill to learn.Each of us has different assets in our productivity toolbox, but we all have tools to use.Life requires fluid solutions to address one's ever-changing priorities for work, home, community or society and the private realm of mind, body and spirit.To read the full blog post of Parks' definition of productivity and how she supports her clients in each of these six areas: http://organizeforsuccess.biz/ blog/ Need individual help getting organized or increasing productivity?Contact Parks at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz You may also watch this short video where Parks shares how she helps people increase productivity:https://youtu.be/Q0Td_Tun8e4?list=PLKPbS-JYkItro5QxY47kj2vnLUcmBy4Q7Partner with Emily Parks…The mission of Organize for Success is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized workshops & trainings; workflow processes; and how to organize your workspace statewide in North Carolina.Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was also awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh.