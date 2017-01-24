News By Tag
Text My Main Number Announced Landline Texting Services for Hair Salons in The USA
Text My Main Number is a business messaging solution which offers landline messaging services to different industry verticals in the USA. Recently, a representative of the company announced to offer landline texting service for Hair Salons in the USA
The business messaging solution for Salons will text enable landline of the salon to send and receive both, text messages and MMS. The interesting thing is these messages can be received over main landline number of the salon. It means same number can be used for both, calling and messaging. With the usage of this solution, salons can add a convenient way of communication for customers, vendors, staff and other people. According to a survey, texting is one of the most used communication channels. By adding this in the routine communication ecosystem, salon owners can offer the more viable communication channel. The landline messaging solution for hair salon provides many benefits, such as:
· - Increased interaction with customers
· - Automated answer to frequently asked questions
· - Integrated Text Response system to answer questions like address, location finder, package, etc.
· - Increased employee satisfaction by providing work life balance
· - Word of mouth publicity by happy customers
· - Increased productivity of staff
· - Increased business and revenues
· - And many more
The representative of Text My Main Number shared; there are many industry verticals which are taking the benefits of this next generation communication tool. The hair salons are one of the industry verticals which leverage benefits of this solution. Also, there are many features available in landline texting service for salon, including:
· - User friendly interface to manage messages
· - Auto response
· - Easy contact management
· - Contact grouping
· - Easy contact import
· - Group messaging
· - ITR (Integrated Text Response)
· - Reports
· - And many more
Text My Main Number offers different packages to salons for business messaging solution. Based on the requirement, salon owner can opt for a package, which is most suitable to them. In fact, they have a custom package features, too. According to that, hair salon owner can choose required features and services. Text My Main Number offers an amazing customer service support before and after the sale to ensure Salon owners utilize this hair salon landline texting solution at its best. To know more details of this offer, please visit: http://textmymainnumber.com/
