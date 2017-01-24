News By Tag
Support for More Cloud Applications in Devart Excel Add-ins 1.6
Devart has released a new version of Devart Excel Add-ins. The update increases the number of supported data sources and allows working with new additional cloud apps in Microsoft Excel as with usual Excel spreadsheets.
Now Devart Excel Add-ins product line includes new add-ins for the following cloud apps:
- Netsuite
- Marketo
- Hubspot
- Zendesk
- Freshdesk
- G Suite
For more information about improved Devart Excel Add-ins, please visit https://www.devart.com/
Prices and Availability
Devart Excel Add-ins is available for 30-day evaluation period for free. The product license prices start from $99.95.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
Learn more about Devart at https://www.devart.com.
