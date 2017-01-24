 
News By Tag
* Crime Thriller
* Mystery Series
* Action Thriller
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

Now Available from Down & Out Books: NO SAFE PLACE by Matt Hilton

 
 
No Safe Place by Matt Hilton
No Safe Place by Matt Hilton
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Crime Thriller
Mystery Series
Action Thriller

Industry:
Books

Location:
Tampa - Florida - US

TAMPA, Fla. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Down & Out Books is pleased to announce that NO SAFE PLACE, the 11th Joe Hunter thriller by Matt Hilton, is published this week in trade paperback and ebook formats.

"The Joe Hunter books have compelling, dynamic storylines that resonate with readers of action-oriented thrillers," said Eric Campbell, Publisher of Down & Out Books. "This latest entry in the series may be Matt's best yet."

About NO SAFE PLACE …

Who does Andrew Clayton turn to for help when his wife has been murdered, his child is in danger, and the police think he is responsible?

Despite his mistrust of Clayton, Joe Hunter accepts the job of protecting young Cole. But who is he protecting the boy from? And why?

It's clear Clayton knows more about his wife's killer, but he isn't saying. And when his silence places Cole in the killer's sights there's … No Safe Place.

Praise for NO SAFE PLACE and the Joe Hunter thrillers …

"I cannot recommend this book strongly enough and I'm already counting the days until I can get my next fix of Joe Hunter as No Safe Place is a marvelously tense and dramatic novel which challenges both reader and character." —Crimesquad.com 5-star review

"Matt Hilton delivers a thrill a minute. Awesome!" —Chris Ryan, best-selling author of Strike Back

"Hard-hitting and fast-paced, I was hooked from start to finish." —Simon Kernick, author of the Tina Boyd thrillers

"Roars along at a ferocious pace …" —Observer

"Electrifying." —Daily Mail

"Vicious, witty and noir. Hilton is a sparkling new talent." —Peter James, author of the Roy Grace mysteries

"Another brutally fast and brutally addictive novel from Matt Hilton. Ne'er-do-wells beware, Joe Hunter is coming for you!"— Crimeandpublishing.com

"Explosive and deadly … the prolific penman strikes gold again." —Crimesquad.com

Meet the Author …

Matt Hilton quit his career as a police officer with Cumbria Constabulary to pursue his love of writing tight, cinematic American-style thrillers. He is the author of the high-octane Joe Hunter thriller series. His first book, Dead Men's Dust, was shortlisted for the International Thriller Writers' Debut Book of 2009 Award, and was a Sunday Times bestseller, also being named as a "thriller of the year 2009" by The Daily Telegraph. Matt is a high-ranking martial artist and has been a detective and private security specialist, all of which lend an authenticity to the action scenes in his books. Find him online at MattHiltonBooks.com.

About Down & Out Books …

Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.

Contact
Lance Wright
***@downandoutbooks.com
End
Source:
Email:***@downandoutbooks.com Email Verified
Tags:Crime Thriller, Mystery Series, Action Thriller
Industry:Books
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Down & Out Books PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share