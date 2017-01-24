News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Now Available from Down & Out Books: NO SAFE PLACE by Matt Hilton
"The Joe Hunter books have compelling, dynamic storylines that resonate with readers of action-oriented thrillers," said Eric Campbell, Publisher of Down & Out Books. "This latest entry in the series may be Matt's best yet."
About NO SAFE PLACE …
Who does Andrew Clayton turn to for help when his wife has been murdered, his child is in danger, and the police think he is responsible?
Despite his mistrust of Clayton, Joe Hunter accepts the job of protecting young Cole. But who is he protecting the boy from? And why?
It's clear Clayton knows more about his wife's killer, but he isn't saying. And when his silence places Cole in the killer's sights there's … No Safe Place.
Praise for NO SAFE PLACE and the Joe Hunter thrillers …
"I cannot recommend this book strongly enough and I'm already counting the days until I can get my next fix of Joe Hunter as No Safe Place is a marvelously tense and dramatic novel which challenges both reader and character." —Crimesquad.com 5-star review
"Matt Hilton delivers a thrill a minute. Awesome!" —Chris Ryan, best-selling author of Strike Back
"Hard-hitting and fast-paced, I was hooked from start to finish." —Simon Kernick, author of the Tina Boyd thrillers
"Roars along at a ferocious pace …" —Observer
"Electrifying."
"Vicious, witty and noir. Hilton is a sparkling new talent." —Peter James, author of the Roy Grace mysteries
"Another brutally fast and brutally addictive novel from Matt Hilton. Ne'er-do-wells beware, Joe Hunter is coming for you!"— Crimeandpublishing.com
"Explosive and deadly … the prolific penman strikes gold again." —Crimesquad.com
Meet the Author …
Matt Hilton quit his career as a police officer with Cumbria Constabulary to pursue his love of writing tight, cinematic American-style thrillers. He is the author of the high-octane Joe Hunter thriller series. His first book, Dead Men's Dust, was shortlisted for the International Thriller Writers' Debut Book of 2009 Award, and was a Sunday Times bestseller, also being named as a "thriller of the year 2009" by The Daily Telegraph. Matt is a high-ranking martial artist and has been a detective and private security specialist, all of which lend an authenticity to the action scenes in his books. Find him online at MattHiltonBooks.com.
About Down & Out Books …
Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
Contact
Lance Wright
***@downandoutbooks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse