Telecom Data Center in Acilia now Tier IV

-- Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems, through its brand Climaveneta has recently supplied 8 chillers to the new Telecom data center in Acilia, Rome. The structure has just been certified as TIER IV by Uptime Institute. That is to say, that these facilities have multiple, independent, and physically isolated systems that provide redundant capacity components and multiple, independent, diverse, and active distribution paths, which simultaneously serve the critical environment, achieving a fully Fault Tolerant infrastructure.The cooling system is based on high efficiency Climaveneta units, linked to centralized free cooling and geo cooling systems. Specifically, the M&E designers have selected 3 TECS2/SL-CA-S 0913 and 5 i-FX(1+i)/CA-S 4202 / NR getting a total cooling capacity of 7,800 kW.The large experience in air conditioning and the reliability of its solutions make Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics and IT Cooling System the ideal partner for cooling TIER IV data centers, like the newly certified Telecom IT structure in Acilia.Follow Climaveneta:youtube.com/user/climavenetaweb, @ClimavenetaHVAC, linkedin.com/company/climaveneta, facebook.com/climavenetahvac/Media RelationsSara Di Clementesara.diclemente@melcohit.com