News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Telecom Data Center in Acilia now Tier IV
Fully Fault Tolerant site thanks to Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric) chillers
The cooling system is based on high efficiency Climaveneta units, linked to centralized free cooling and geo cooling systems. Specifically, the M&E designers have selected 3 TECS2/SL-CA-
The large experience in air conditioning and the reliability of its solutions make Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics and IT Cooling System the ideal partner for cooling TIER IV data centers, like the newly certified Telecom IT structure in Acilia.
Follow Climaveneta:
http://www.climaveneta.com
youtube.com/
Media Relations
Sara Di Clemente
sara.diclemente@
Contact
Sara Di Clemente
***@melcohit.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse