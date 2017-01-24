News By Tag
Bavarian Inn Employees Raise Funds to Help Others
According to Joe Putnam, 2016 chairperson of the Bavarian Inn Company Giving Program, the funds were raised through voluntary payroll deduction, candy sales, a holiday open house event and other activities throughout the year that were coupled with $5,000 in matching funds from the Frankenmuth landmark. "Bavarian Inn Restaurant has over 400 caring team members who give so generously each year to help those in need," he said.
Bavarian Inn Marketing Manager Mandy Borsenik explained that, based on the purchasing power of the Food Bank, the group's 2016 donation equates to approximately $75,516 in food to help the less fortunate. She also listed past charities aided by the Company Giving Program: Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund, Hospice for Hope, Special Olympics, Special Days Camp and Saginaw Habitat for Humanity.
At the same time, nearly 300 employees at the nearby Bavarian Inn Lodge (http://www.bavarianinn.com/
"The Bavarian Inn Zehnder family has always encouraged charitable contributions to the local community so it is no surprise that our employees have voluntarily followed suit in helping the less fortunate among us," commented Lodge Marketing Manager Joanna Stratman. "We expect to see similar efforts in 2017," she concluded.
About Bavarian Inn
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.
Bavarian Inn online press room: http://www.logos-
Bavarian Inn Lodge
Nestled along the Cass River in one of Michigan's top tourist destinations – Frankenmuth – is one of the state's largest Indoor Water Park Hotels! The Lodge has 360 European-themed guest rooms, including whirlpool and family suites, an adult-only pool and whirlpool, two gift shops, two lounges and two restaurants — all under one roof. The expansive 35,000 square feet Family Fun Center houses two dramatic waterslides, three pools and two whirlpools, over 150 video and redemption games, a two-story children's play village and Willy's Kingdom indoor mini-golf course. Guests can also enjoy live, year-round, nightly entertainment and test their own musical skills during weekend family karaoke shows. In 30 years of business, the Bavarian Inn Lodge has been an important destination for travelers, evidenced by the 1.25 million room-nights that have been booked there since its opening, along with its top rating on TripAdvisor®
Bavarian Inn Lodge online press room: http://logos-
About the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan serves as a common solicitor, storehouse and distributor of food to member non-profit and charitable organizations in 22 counties. Once food arrives at the Food Bank, it is sorted, inspected and made available to partner agencies such as churches, soup kitchens, and food pantries to distribute to those in need. Learn more at www.fbem.org.
