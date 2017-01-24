Have the Right Information at Hand Before Buying an Air-Conditioner

End

--– For consumers, the purchasing of an air-conditioner tends to be a substantial investment for their household budgets, which is why it is critical that they make sure all the right bases are covered before acquiring such an appliance."There are some in-home factors that need to be taken into account before making a purchase like this. In addition, there are certain questions that the consumer should ask the supplier before committing to the deal," says Michael McKechnie, Director of Digital Appliances at Samsung Electronics South Africa.For starters, it is important to know the size of the room to be cooled in square meters, as buying something that is too big for the area will mean wasted money, while buying one that is too small will mean the room cannot be cooled effectively.It is also necessary to understand whether there are areas in the room that might get excessively hot, such as a large un-tinted glass patio door, for example. As this will allow a great deal of sunshine into the room, it is usually recommended that a larger size product is installed to compensate.Since the majority of domestic air-conditioners are split units – with both an indoor and an outdoor component – the customer or potential buyer must bear in mind the rules of the body corporate, if they live in a complex, as well as basic aesthetics if they live in a house. Accredited installers can assist with placement, but it is always better if the consumer already has a good idea of where they want it located.They should also ask in-store about the energy ratings of their chosen product. The higher the energy efficiency, rating the more cost effective it will be in the long term. It also goes without saying that consumers must take into consideration the service and maintenance agreements and ensure that an accredited installer is used from the outset, in order to maintain the warranty for its full period."The additional factor to remember if you are unsure about committing to such an investment is that air-conditioners provide both cooling and heating, making them useful throughout the year. In addition, when compared to the cost of using a bar or gas heater, a good unit can save you up to 60% in terms of electricity costs," states McKechnie."In the past, these appliances were viewed as a luxury item, but an increasing number of households today are viewing these as necessities, which means individuals are demanding better, more efficient products. It is for this reason that Samsung has begun placing its 360 Cassette units, which offer omni-directional airflow discharge for a premium cooling experience, at our brand stores. In response to the 360 Cassette's popularity increasing so significantly in the consumer market, a smaller Mini Cassette version will be released in 2017," he concludes.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, medical equipment, network systems and semiconductor and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.Caitlin Robertson Jake GriffioenEpic MSLGROUP Samsung Electronics South Africa011 784 4790 011 549 1646081 304 2697 071 671 2052Caitlin.robertson@epicmslgroup.com Jakes.g@samsung.com