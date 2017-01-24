News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
It is time you expand your medical facility
Loan for medical equipment has a higher limit that enables the medical professional to purchase the expensive equipment. In addition, one can easily transfer the balance of an existing loan into a lower priced version which will convert it into a low interest loan. With multiple repayment options, loan for medical equipment is one of the most sought after solutions for a professional. It is available for purchasing new as well as refurbished equipment that includes a variety of products. The loans are available for doctors, dentists and medical professionals who run super specialty hospitals, labs, private clinics, nursing homes, societies, etc. This form of loan facilitates quick and convenient expansion of the medical facility in terms of infrastructure as well as equipment. The medical equipment comes at a high cost and to own them means that there is a requirement of large sums of money. Hero Fincorp puts an end to all the worries for a medical professional. With the quick and hassle free loans, one can simply apply for a loan for medical equipment ( https://www.herofincorp.com/
To be eligible for the loan, an individual is required to provide complete documents which include proof of educational qualification and registration certificate of the medical facility. The applicant should be in the industry for a period of five years with three years in the current position. Audited financial statements for the last three years are also required to be submitted. Once you have determined the purpose of the loan as well as the minimum tenure of the same, you can now apply for the loan. Choose a reliable funding partner like Hero Fincorp that provides a customized solution for all your funding requirements. Holding a satisfactory credit score is an added advantage. If all the documents are in order, the loan can be disbursed within 5-7 days. The entire process is transparent and quick which ensures that there is a quick approval as well. Hero Fincorp ( https://www.herofincorp.com/
Contact
Hero FinCorp
18001024145
***@herofincorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse