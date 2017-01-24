News By Tag
Gilda Grand Pave Makes An Extraordinary Valentine's Day Gift
Gilda Grand Pavé has an elliptical steel case and soft, harmonious lines enveloping a white mother of pearl dial with Arabic numerals at 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock. The delicate wave motif is obtained thanks to a special engraving technique and to a precious ellipse of 50 diamonds. The case features 212 stunning diamonds on three rows which enhance the dial, while the crown is wrapped in 14 more diamonds. The result is a breathtaking balance of elegance and style.
Gilda Grand Pavé has a quartz movement, protected by a patented domed sapphire glass with anti‐reflective treatment. The caseback is secured with 4 concealed screws and personalised with a delicate floral engraving.
The most striking combination is the one with the new strap with black lace, a contemporary trend which gives the watch a daring and mysterious look. Alternatively, for women who appreciate purity and simplicity, there is a more classic white alligator strap.
Both versions feature an elliptical clasp engraved with the letter 'E'.
The watch is also available with a Chéri® bracelet with a déployante clasp engraved with the 'E&Co.' motif. Gilda Grand Pavéencircles the wrist with 276 sparkling diamonds, for a total of 2.606 carats.
GILDA GRAND PAVÉ
Technical features
Reference : 61008/BR212
Movement : quartz; functions: hours and minutes
Case : steel, elliptical shape with soft lines
Size of the case : 32.10 x 38.00 mm
Thickness of the case : 7.60 mm
Caseback : polished, secured with 4 concealed screws, engraved with a delicate floral motif and the name of the model in red
Water resistant : 50 m
Crown : with 14 Top Wesselton VVS‐grade diamonds (total carats: 0.035).Personalised with the 'E' shield
Case finishing : polished
Bezel : polished, with 212 Top Wesselton VVS‐grade diamonds (total carats: 2.422)
Glass spherical domed sapphire, patented, with anti‐reflective treatment
Dial : in mother of pearl, with engraved wave motif ('flinchée' finishing). 50 Top Wesselton VVS‐grade diamonds. Painted Arabic numerals at 12/3/6/9 o'clock
Hands : leaf‐shaped, 'nickel‐noir' colour
Strap : pearl‐white alligator or black lace. Elliptical steel clasp, personalized with 'E'
Bracelet : Steel Chéri® ‐ 5 links with bevelled sides.
