January 2017
Gilda Grand Pave Makes An Extraordinary Valentine's Day Gift

 
 
Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Eberhard & Co. presents the Gilda Grand Pavé as a glittering new addition to its range of Gilda ladies watches, whose oval shape can be seen on the wrists of the world's most stylish and discerning women. This gilded beauty is ideal as an extra-special festive season present for the lady of style!

Gilda Grand Pavé has an elliptical steel case and soft, harmonious lines enveloping a white mother of pearl dial with Arabic numerals at 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock. The delicate wave motif is obtained thanks to a special engraving technique and to a precious ellipse of 50 diamonds. The case features 212 stunning diamonds on three rows which enhance the dial, while the crown is wrapped in 14 more diamonds. The result is a breathtaking balance of elegance and style.

Gilda Grand Pavé has a quartz movement, protected by a patented domed sapphire glass with anti‐reflective treatment. The caseback is secured with 4 concealed screws and personalised with a delicate floral engraving.

The most striking combination is the one with the new strap with black lace, a contemporary trend which gives the watch a daring and mysterious look. Alternatively, for women who appreciate purity and simplicity, there is a more classic white alligator strap.

Both versions feature an elliptical clasp engraved with the letter 'E'.

The watch is also available with a Chéri® bracelet with a déployante clasp engraved with the 'E&Co.' motif. Gilda Grand Pavéencircles the wrist with 276 sparkling diamonds, for a total of 2.606 carats.

GILDA GRAND PAVÉ

Technical features

Reference          : 61008/BR212

Movement          : quartz; functions: hours and minutes

Case          : steel, elliptical shape with soft lines

Size of the case          : 32.10 x 38.00 mm

Thickness of the case        : 7.60 mm

Caseback          : polished, secured with 4 concealed screws, engraved with a delicate floral motif and the name of the model in red

Water resistant          : 50 m

Crown          : with 14 Top Wesselton VVS‐grade diamonds (total carats: 0.035).Personalised with the 'E' shield

Case finishing          : polished

Bezel          : polished, with 212 Top Wesselton VVS‐grade diamonds (total carats: 2.422)

Glass          spherical domed sapphire, patented, with anti‐reflective treatment

Dial          : in mother of pearl, with engraved wave motif ('flinchée' finishing). 50 Top Wesselton VVS‐grade diamonds. Painted Arabic numerals at 12/3/6/9 o'clock

Hands          : leaf‐shaped, 'nickel‐noir' colour

Strap          : pearl‐white alligator or black lace. Elliptical steel clasp, personalized with 'E'

Bracelet          : Steel Chéri® ‐ 5 links with bevelled sides.
Click to Share