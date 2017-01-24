News By Tag
Enjoy a peaceful life in the Merlin Iland of Kolkata
Merlin Iland Picnic Garden Road, Kolkata has exclusive apartments which are just 117 in number. The homes are arranged B + G + 24 and B + 12 heights. The residential complex has 3 and 4 BHK expansive sets which are really plush indeed. Here, you can live in completely air-conditioned apartments so as to enjoy that touch of luxury. All of the homes have been fitted with a video door phone, ensuring complete security. The apartments are open from two to three sides so as to provide you with free cross ventilation and fresh air! All the flats have open terraces from where you can gaze out at expansive natural spaces, and enjoy a feeling of being away from the hustle bustle of the city.
The facilities inside the project are envious indeed which include an air conditioned gym, community hall, a health club and an indoor games room. It also boasts of having a rooftop garden and a rooftop swimming pool! In Merlin Iland the kids have their own play-area; a water lily pond blends well with the water that surrounds the island project. You will also find separate lifts for passengers and service. It also has a dedicated basement parking which makes way for more open greenery on the podium level.
The township at Merlin Iland has hospitals, renowned schools, shopping malls, all within a radius of 5 km. Near Merlin Iland, you can come across malls, schools, multiplexes and hospitals. It is here that you can enjoy a life mixed with nature and social infra, which is both a rare combination!
Serene, quiet, tranquil and even energetic, this zone residential complex is a boon for all. Claim your slice of haven in Kolkata and enjoy an island-styled life at Merlin Iland, now! Get more information visit at https://www.360realtors.com/
