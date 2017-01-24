Evelyne - Debut EP : Writing the EP and Album of Her Dreams

London, United Kingdom, January 2017, a singer named Evelyne announced today that she is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com in order to finish her Debut EP.

Evelyne

Media Contact

Jessica Charlotte Evelyne Young

***@gmail.com Jessica Charlotte Evelyne Young

End

--She is setout to raise £3,000 ($3687 USD) on Kickstarter.com to finish Debut EP, and to produce one or two music videos.is a London-born artist, singer and songwriter. From a young age, she was singing, performing live and playing a variety of instruments. Having successfully co-written and feature on two albums (one release by West One Music for sync, and the other the fourth studio album of a successful European artist/ producer), Evelyne went on to land a headline gig off the back of playing a small support gig in Brighton.have been writing and writing to her heart's content, and now she has enough material for two, maybe even three albums! The money raised on Kickstarter is going to help her finish the Debut EP, and to produce one or two music videos (She already have the location and Director in place!). She will also make a few bespoke copies of the EP for sale, and some of people who are pledging will get a signed or 'kissed' copy too, depending on the pledge they choose.your support is needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.Have a look at the Kickstarter page for more information: