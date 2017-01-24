 
News By Tag
* Budget Session
* Economic Survey
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Indore
  Madhya Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

Government Calls Together all-party Meet Ahead of Budget Session

 
 
All-Party Meet Ahead of Budget Session
All-Party Meet Ahead of Budget Session
INDORE, India - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament to seek opposition&#39;s support for the smooth conduct of proceedings in both the Houses, the government has convened an all-party meeting today evening. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has also called a meeting of leaders of political parties in the House same time frame.

The Budget Session will commence from Tuesday with President Pranab Mukherjee's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Further, the Economic Survey will be presented on the first day of the session, prior to the General Budget presentation on Wednesday, the first February 2017. The two Houses will have a month long break from February 10 to March 8 to facilitate the Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries and Departments and prepare their reports.

Also, Government is seeking political mileage by holding Budget session before financial year end. With many opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, the DMK and the JD(U), against the early presentation of Budget 2017-18.

The GST Bill and demonetization will be key priority legislations likely to be discussed during the budget session. However, this budget will have several peculiarities. This is the budget that will present the rail and general budget together instead of separately. Also as another feature, this budget is being presented before the financial year ending and it is being presented in the midst of campaigning and elections, as the largest state is going for polls; also this budget followed by the demonetization tussle.

For Daily Market Updates, Please Visit http://www.pinnaclefinancial.in/

Contact
Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory
9039035252
***@pinnaclefinancial.in
End
Source:
Email:***@pinnaclefinancial.in Email Verified
Tags:Budget Session, Economic Survey
Industry:Finance
Location:Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share