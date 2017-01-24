News By Tag
Government Calls Together all-party Meet Ahead of Budget Session
The Budget Session will commence from Tuesday with President Pranab Mukherjee's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Further, the Economic Survey will be presented on the first day of the session, prior to the General Budget presentation on Wednesday, the first February 2017. The two Houses will have a month long break from February 10 to March 8 to facilitate the Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries and Departments and prepare their reports.
Also, Government is seeking political mileage by holding Budget session before financial year end. With many opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, the DMK and the JD(U), against the early presentation of Budget 2017-18.
The GST Bill and demonetization will be key priority legislations likely to be discussed during the budget session. However, this budget will have several peculiarities. This is the budget that will present the rail and general budget together instead of separately. Also as another feature, this budget is being presented before the financial year ending and it is being presented in the midst of campaigning and elections, as the largest state is going for polls; also this budget followed by the demonetization tussle.
