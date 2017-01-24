 
"Weekly Digest" – Dawn of a new Economic Paradigm

Decimal Point Analytics publishes the latest edition of "Weekly Digest" – Dawn of a new Economic Paradigm
 
 
Research Report
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Decimal Point's recent article is based on President Trump's plan to resurrect the middle class, thinking that the middle class is a source of sustainable Demand.

We try to examine the implications of the current events with Trump as president. Keeping in mind his focus on middle class and the political scenario that he faces we try and extrapolate what President Trump's Economic plan might look like.

Decimal Point's weekly reports, covering a vast array of trending micro and macroeconomic factors, caters to investment managers by providing in-depth assessments for informed decision making.

Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics companyproviding enriched data, structured information and actionable analytics to financial services companies. It is an independent, management owned company, which has been working with its customers since 2003. Our solutions cover front, mid and back-office support for investment management business that address specific challenges. Our services enable our customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using our technology powered bespoke offerings.

Decimal Point's uniqueness lies in the fact that we facilitate extraction of critical information at the right time and cost, creating a winning value proposition for our customers.

Read the full article here: http://www.decimalpointanalytics.com/dpa/weeklydigest/27j...

