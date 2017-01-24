News By Tag
First Official Teaser of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'
The teaser introduces Varun Dhawan as Badrinath Bansal aka Badri. Badri is seen posing in front of the camera as per the instructions given by the photographer at a place which looks like a photo studio. Posters of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen on the either sides of where he is posing. A guy with good looks and hot temper, and loaded with funny antics he is definitely not the local desi boy which we can see in the beginning.
'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will release on March 10, 2017.
Watch the teaser here.
