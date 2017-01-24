First Official Teaser of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

-- Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will recreate the magic of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in their upcoming film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.' The film is said to be a franchise of the earlier installment and not a sequel. After unveiling the posters, the makers of the film have now released the first official teaser of the film. Alia Bhatt shared it on her Twitter by tweeting, "And here we gooooooo!!!!!!! http://bit.ly/BadriKaTeaser @Varun_dvn"The teaser introduces Varun Dhawan as Badrinath Bansal aka Badri. Badri is seen posing in front of the camera as per the instructions given by the photographer at a place which looks like a photo studio. Posters of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen on the either sides of where he is posing. A guy with good looks and hot temper, and loaded with funny antics he is definitely not the local desi boy which we can see in the beginning.'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will release on March 10, 2017.Watch the teaser here.