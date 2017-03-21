News By Tag
Interview released with Larissa Kerecuk, Rare Disease Lead, The Birmingham Children's Hospital
The leading industry event 'Paediatric Clinical Trials' returns to London on 20th-21st March 2017 for its 11th annual show and is delighted to have Larissa Kerecuk as one of the keynote speakers.
"SMi: What do you think the future holds for paediatric clinical trials in the EU and beyond?
LK: In order to ensure that children with rare diseases, which are often life limiting and threatening, obtain the best care they deserve we need to ensure that health care providers, academia and industry throughout the world collaborate to undertake high quality trials which provide meaningful results, and that the results of these trials are rapidly incorporated into patient care. The fantastic improvements seen in cancer treatments have resulted from following this model and there is no reason why it should not work in those with rare diseases as well. The current EU situation is challenging but whenever there are challenges, there are also opportunities to streamline systems that have become counterproductive."
The line-up joining Larissa Kerecuk at Paediatric Clinical Trials include handpicked international speakers from EMA, GSK, Insys Therapeutics, Roche, Otsuka and many more as they discuss the topics of regulation, drug development, incentives and recruitment and retention.
Paediatric Clinical Trials
20-21 March 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
