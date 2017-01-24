News By Tag
New LEDs bathe swimmers in brighter light at Medway Park
Bright, clear lighting is essential at swimming pool facilities to create an environment that is safe and welcoming for swimmers. Earlsmann and NCS Technology recently installed new lighting at Medway Park swimming pool in Kent.
Following on from successful lighting projects at Hood and Strood leisure centres in Medway in 2015, NCS and Earlsmann successfully bid for the contract to undertake a major LED lighting upgrade at Medway Park, the area's most prestigious leisure centre. The project included replacing the lighting in both the swimming and diving pools, and in the spectators' gallery.
Earlsmann and NCS – a strong track record of delivering seamless LED lighting projects
Understanding client requirements through site visits and RELUX modelling
Earlsmann measured the existing light levels and discovered they were only around 50-100 lux, creating a dingy atmosphere. The lights were situated directly above the pools, creating glare and, in some cases, shining uncomfortably into swimmers' and divers' eyes.
Based on the site visit and RELUX modelling, Earlsmann ascertained that it would be possible to use 300W Gigaterra MAHA asymmetric flood lights to provide a good uniform illumination by placing lights at the sides – meaning pool users would not be looking directly into them. The modelling process also confirmed that the proposed solutions provided over 300 lux and met CIBSE and Sport England guidelines.
Creating a user-led solution with tailored LED lighting design
Through its design process, Earlsmann was able to reduce the overall number of light fittings, while still achieving much brighter light levels. The NCS installation engineers angled the lighting to avoid reflections, ensuring lifeguards could see clearly. Earlsmann provided polycarbonate covers that concealed the fittings that were no longer used in the ceiling above the pool, a neat solution that minimised remedial costs.
Well-designed lighting is vital around diving pools to ensure divers can accurately 'spot' the water. Earlsmann modelled the lighting to ensure 300 lux was achieved. The new lighting provides safer conditions for divers. For the spectators' gallery, Earlsmann designed and manufactured new LED gear trays that could be placed within existing fittings
Earlsmann and NCS Technology – providing a 'one-stop-shop' for LED lighting
The lighting at Medway Park swimming pool was upgraded in a seamless process that minimised disruption to pool users. This was made possible through Earlsmann's in-house ability to supply a combination of standard and bespoke products to fulfil the complete requirement, and NCS Technology's expertise in cost-effective LED lighting installation. Both companies are well-versed in lighting guidelines, and have experience of designing lighting schemes across a wide range of facilities, including leisure centres, offices and car parks.
LED lighting investment rewarded with quick payback
The client took advantage of a Salix energy efficiency public finance loan to fund the project. The new LED lighting provides impressive savings of up to 75% from day one through reduced energy use and maintenance costs – covering the investment in LEDs within two years (the payback period required by the Salix funding).
Earlsmann – your experienced partner in creating total LED lighting solutions
Earlsmann has many years' experience in the LED marketplace as a lighting solution provider – working closely with clients from design right through to installation. The company provides a comprehensive range of lighting solutions to suit every interior and exterior application. It manufactures lighting units at its factory in the UK, producing high-quality, reliable products underpinned by a full five-year warranty.
Contact us to find out more about Earlsmann's commercial lighting products, call 08456 434 740 or email sales@earlsmann.co.uk.
http://www.earlsmann.co.uk/
Contact
Simon Thornton
08456 434 740
***@earlsmann.co.uk
