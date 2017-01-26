News By Tag
Versatile LED lighting enhances Medway Park Leisure Centre facilities
Earlsmann Lighting were asked to replace lighting throughout Medway Park leisure centre, resulting in a brighter and more inviting environment across the facilities and savings of up to 75% over traditional lighting.
Earlsmann and NCS Technology – working together to create brighter spaces with LEDs
Earlsmann and Kent-based installer NCS have a track record of delivering cost-effective lighting projects seamlessly and on time. Following on from successful lighting projects at Hoo and Strood leisure centres in Medway in 2015, Earlsmann and NCS successfully bid for the contract to undertake a major LED lighting upgrade at Medway Park, the area's most prestigious leisure centre. The project included replacing the lighting across many areas, including the swimming pool, sports hall, squash courts, gym and wet changing facilities.
Holistic approach to LED lighting design and installation minimises costs and disruption
Earlsmann and NCS specialise in providing tailored solutions that incorporate a combination of standard and bespoke lighting. Earlsmann's in-house manufacturing ability means it can quickly create customised products that help its clients achieve greater cost savings – eg through use of sensors – and minimise disruption, for example by modifying units to fit within existing enclosures.
At Medway Park, Earlsmann used RELUX software to model each area and select the best-suited LED lighting product to meet the client's requirement to both enhance the internal environment and achieve energy savings. The lighting incorporates sensors that monitor light levels and further optimise energy use.
Fit for purpose – new LED lighting brightens up facilities for leisure centre users
In the wet changing area (for swimming and diving pool users), NCS installed new LED downlights with partial dimming in some areas. Earlsmann designed custom gear trays for the T5 ceiling mounted fittings to eliminate costly remedial work. Directly replacing existing lights in the same locations kept installation costs down – this has helped the client to benefit from savings as quickly as possible.
In Medway Park's two gyms, NCS fitted Earlsmann Milan flat panel LED lighting units, which instantly created a brighter, more inviting space for gym-goers. Throughout the centre's three squash courts, NCS replaced the old fluorescent fittings with Earlsmann's Portsmouth non-corrosive LED units. The players and coaches immediately commented on the improvement. Microwave sensors were added to ensure the lights automatically switch off when not in use to maximise savings.
LED lighting investment rewarded with quick payback
The client took advantage of a Salix energy efficiency public finance loan to fund the project. The new LED lighting provides impressive savings of up to 75% from day one through reduced energy use and maintenance costs – covering the investment in LEDs within two years (the payback period required by the Salix funding).
Earlsmann – your experienced partner in creating total LED lighting solutions
Earlsmann has many years' experience in the LED marketplace as a lighting solution provider – working closely with clients from design right through to installation. The company provides a comprehensive range of lighting solutions to suit every interior and exterior application. It manufactures lighting units at its factory in the UK, producing high-quality, reliable products underpinned by a full five-year warranty.
Find out more about Earlsmann's commercial lighting products at http://www.earlsmann.co.uk/
