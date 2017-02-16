 
Registration closing soon for Border Security 2017 Hear from Aeroports de Paris, EUROPOL and more

In two weeks' time, SMi will once again return to Rome to open its doors for the 10th annual Border Security conference.
 
 
Border Security 2017
Border Security 2017
 
ROME, Italy - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Now running for 10 successive years, the best speaker line-up to date will feature senior law enforcement personnel and technological experts from the border security community to discuss the latest technological innovation being used to enhance border security across the globe.

The 2017 agenda will hone in on political issues affecting the border security community, such as increasing immigration in the Mediterranean as well as cross-border terrorism, and how these can be combated and managed using innovative technological solutions. Enhancing surveillance and detection strategies, biometric technology and exploring the threats against land, sea and air borders will take centre stage at this global event

Recently added to the programme: Presentations from Leonardo and EUROPOL

KEY REASONS TO ATTEND:

• Border Security 2017 will feature 24 handpicked speakers providing 22 thought provoking presentations including exclusive presentations from Aeroports de Paris, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Italian Navy, EUROPOL and Austrian Armed Forces

• Join 2 interactive panel debates on 'Exploring strategies to effectively manage growing irregular migration and cross-border crime in Europe' and 'Emerging border security and facilitation'

• 5+ hours of unrivalled networking with leading figures within the border security community

• A truly global event with attendees from:  Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and USA

• Additional workshop focusing 'Biometrics for Border Management and Security', be led by Max Snijder, CEO of the European Biometrics Group

With just 2 weeks to go until the event takes place, SMI have released a preliminary list of attendees. To access the PDF visit the download centre of the event website www.bordersec.com/prlog

Border Security 2017 is proudly sponsored by Gold sponsor - Leonardo, Accenture, SITA, WCC Smart Search & Match, Magnet Forensics and Vision Box

For sponsorship packages contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate bookings visit the event website www.bordersec.com/prlog

For group bookings contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries, contact Zoe Gale on +44 20 7827 6138 or zgale@smi-online.co.uk

Border Security
15-16 February 2017
Rome, Italy
www.bordersec.com/prlog
Contact e-mail: zgale@smi-online.co.uk
Contact tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6054

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

