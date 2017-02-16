News By Tag
Registration closing soon for Border Security 2017 Hear from Aeroports de Paris, EUROPOL and more
In two weeks' time, SMi will once again return to Rome to open its doors for the 10th annual Border Security conference.
The 2017 agenda will hone in on political issues affecting the border security community, such as increasing immigration in the Mediterranean as well as cross-border terrorism, and how these can be combated and managed using innovative technological solutions. Enhancing surveillance and detection strategies, biometric technology and exploring the threats against land, sea and air borders will take centre stage at this global event
Recently added to the programme: Presentations from Leonardo and EUROPOL
KEY REASONS TO ATTEND:
• Border Security 2017 will feature 24 handpicked speakers providing 22 thought provoking presentations including exclusive presentations from Aeroports de Paris, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Italian Navy, EUROPOL and Austrian Armed Forces
• Join 2 interactive panel debates on 'Exploring strategies to effectively manage growing irregular migration and cross-border crime in Europe' and 'Emerging border security and facilitation'
• 5+ hours of unrivalled networking with leading figures within the border security community
• A truly global event with attendees from: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and USA
• Additional workshop focusing 'Biometrics for Border Management and Security', be led by Max Snijder, CEO of the European Biometrics Group
With just 2 weeks to go until the event takes place, SMI have released a preliminary list of attendees. To access the PDF visit the download centre of the event website www.bordersec.com/
Border Security 2017 is proudly sponsored by Gold sponsor - Leonardo, Accenture, SITA, WCC Smart Search & Match, Magnet Forensics and Vision Box
Border Security
15-16 February 2017
Rome, Italy
www.bordersec.com/
