David R. Johanson, Partner, Hawkins Parnell Thackston & Young LLP to Speak at TKG's Event

About David R. Johanson
David R. Johanson is Partner-in-Charge of the Napa office of Hawkins Parnell Thackston & Young LLP. He also has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas to cover his national client base with a team of more than 20 partners, associates, and paralegals. David and his team assist in general corporate matters and in employee ownership, benefit, ERISA, and related business matters, with an emphasis on executive compensation, equity incentive plans, non-qualified deferred compensation, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), ESOP transactions, mergers and acquisitions (and related tax planning), and business succession and estate planning. David and his team have defended ERISA fiduciaries, plan sponsors, selling shareholders, and investment advisers in ERISA litigation matters involving ESOPs and business transactions in federal and state courts throughout the country in a wide range of controversies covering ERISA fiduciary responsibilities, ESOP valuation disputes, disclosure obligations, investment issues, non-competition disputes, and tax matters. David has extensive experience in negotiating ESOP, ERISA, and other issues with government regulatory agencies and in representing ERISA fiduciaries and members of Boards of Directors and officers in state and federal litigation throughout the country.
About Hawkins Parnell Thackston & Young LLP
Over the last half century, Hawkins Parnell Thackston & Young LLP has grown to include more than 150 lawyers in 9 offices across the country. The team represents many of America's largest corporations, small local businesses, and individuals in complex litigation and transactions. As national leaders in their fields of expertise, their ESOP, Employee Benefits, M&A, Tax & ERISA group brings extraordinary depth in perspective when advising clients in connection with retirement plans, equity incentives, executive compensation, shareholder issues, fiduciaries, mergers and acquisitions, and employment and benefits litigation throughout the country.
Event Synopsis:
In April 2016, the Department of Labor (DOL) has released its long-awaited final fiduciary rule which expands the "investment advice fiduciary" definition under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). The rule requires retirement advisors to prioritize the best interest of their clients and provide greater transparency for investors. Given the wide-ranging implications of this rule, it is imperative for financial advisors, broker dealers and insurance agents to review their compensation systems and implement the changes and requirements set forth in the final rule.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a comprehensive overview of DOL's Fiduciary Rule. Speakers will also provide an in-depth discussion of the rule's critical elements and potential implications on companies and will share practical tips on how to ensure compliance with applicable laws.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· DOL Final Fiduciary Rule - An Overview
· Exemptions and Regulatory Changes
· Significant Requirements and Legal Challenges
· Risks and Implications
· Possible Implementation Issues
· Best Compliance Practices
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
