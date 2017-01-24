Match.com to Hold Pre-valentine's Day Mixer Feb 7 at Bistango

Bistango Match.com

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Restaurant

* Irvine

* Food Industry:

* Food Location:

* Irvine - California - US Subject:

* Events

End

-- Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if Cupid's arrow hasn't been pointed in your direction lately, you might want to consider attending a free event sponsored by Match.com that will be held at Bistango, the critically acclaimed Irvine restaurant. Approximately 200 singles between 30 – 45 are expected to attend the "Singles Mingle" to be held Tuesday, February 7 from 7 – 9 p.m. Match.com's Sabrina Perry says that she hopes the event will help singles land a date before Valentine's Day. Space is limited and reservations for the stand-up event are encouraged by emailing info@bistango.com."We hope that many of our members will use this opportunity to meet other local singles," said Perry. "By holding a 'singles mingle' event one week before the holiday, we'll bring together couples who otherwise might not have an opportunity to meet."Founded in 1995, Match.com is an online dating service serving 25 countries in more than eight languages. Its headquarters are in Dallas, Texas.Rated one of Southern California's best "power lunch" destinations by the Orange County Register, the venerable Bistango has been critically acclaimed for 3 decades. Overseeing the bustling kitchen is former Wolfgang Puck protégé Executive Chef Tim Doolittle whose imprint can be found on each dish of the diverse menu of fine American cuisine. In addition to its 400-bottle wine list, which has been heralded by Wine Spectator, Bistango offers an extensive list of classic and specialty cocktails and 15 craft beers by the bottle. Outside sits Bistango Gardens, whose mature trees, plants and flowers lend natural intimacy and an enormous circular fountain serves as its centerpiece.Bistango serves lunch and dinner weekdays and dinner-only Saturdays. Live entertainment can be enjoyed each evening in its sophisticated lounge where couples often dance the night away. Bistango is located at The Atrium (19100 Von Karman Avenue, Irvine). For more information visit www.bistango.com or call (949) 752-5222.