Indian Barcode Corporation Provides all types of Barcode Solution. We manufactures a quality of Barcode Labels and Sticker. Barcode Label, Garment Label, Jewellery Label, Printed Label,Domed Label, Taffeta Rools,Waterproof Label, Clothing Label

Media Contact

Gulshan Marwah

9717122688

***@indianbarcode.com Gulshan Marwah9717122688

End

-- Indian Barcode Corporation (http://www.indianbarcode.com/)is manufacturer and suppliers of All kinds of Labels and Stickers for Thermal Label Printers. Indian Barcode Corporation is having their own manufacturing unit for Labels & Sticker. They are master in their Industry and are capable of providing labels as per the client's requirement with no Compromization in terms of quality. Indian Barcode Corporation is having the machine which can make colors labels too in any option. Indian Barcode Corporation also supplies the TTR (Thermal Transfer Ribbons) for Thermal Label Printers (http://www.indianbarcode.com/category/Labels/)Being a leading supplier of labels and Ribbons Indian Barcode Corporation is also having a team of Professional Technical Experts who are always ready to resolve the issues & problems of the Customers. We provides all types of Label and Sticker for Barcode Printing. There are the following types of Barcode Label and Sticker:-ULTRA DESTRUCTIBLE LABEL Thermal-Transfer-LabelsDirect-Thermal-Labels Blank-StickersFanfold-Labels Appliance-LabelsBarcode-Labels Industrial-LabelsReturn-LabelsPostal-Labels Pressure-Sensitive-LabelsContinuous-LabelsIntegrated-Labels Blank-LabelsCarton-Labels Product-LabelsQuality-Control-Labels Inventory-LabelsGarment Label Clothing-LabelsHolographic Labels For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.comJewellery Labels Jewellery-LabelsDumbbell-Jewellery-Labels Jewellery-Ring-LabelsMedical Labels For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.comCosmetic Stickers Warning-Security LabelWoven Printed Labels For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.comDomed Labels DOD-LabelsDurable-Labels For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.comTaffeta Rollsn For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.comWaterproof-labels Waterproof-water-bottle-labelsWaterproof-vinyl-labels Waterproof-inkjet-labelsThermal Paper Roll Colored-Thermal-LabelsRecord-Label Glass Bottles Waterproof LabelsAsset-Sticker Property-LabelDesigner-Badge For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.comShipping-Labels For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.comSecurity-Labels For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.comMetal Labels For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.comFor more info Contact at gm@indianbarcode.com or Call us at +91-9717122688