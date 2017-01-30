 
Manufacturer and suppliers of All kinds of Labels

Indian Barcode Corporation Provides all types of Barcode Solution. We manufactures a quality of Barcode Labels and Sticker. Barcode Label, Garment Label, Jewellery Label, Printed Label,Domed Label, Taffeta Rools,Waterproof Label, Clothing Label
 
 
DELHI, India - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Barcode Corporation (http://www.indianbarcode.com/) is manufacturer and suppliers of All kinds of Labels and Stickers for Thermal Label Printers. Indian Barcode Corporation is having their own manufacturing unit for Labels & Sticker. They are master in their Industry and are capable of providing labels as per the client's requirement with no Compromization in terms of quality. Indian Barcode Corporation is having the machine which can make colors labels too in any option. Indian Barcode Corporation also supplies the TTR (Thermal Transfer Ribbons) for Thermal Label Printers (http://www.indianbarcode.com/category/Labels/).

Being a leading supplier of labels and Ribbons Indian Barcode Corporation is also having a team of Professional Technical Experts who are always ready to resolve the issues & problems of the Customers.  We provides all types of Label and Sticker for Barcode Printing. There are the following types of Barcode Label and Sticker:-
Barcode Labels
ULTRA DESTRUCTIBLE LABEL  Thermal-Transfer-Labels
Direct-Thermal-Labels  Blank-Stickers
Fanfold-Labels  Appliance-Labels
Barcode-Labels  Industrial-Labels
Return-Labels
Postal-Labels  Pressure-Sensitive-Labels
Continuous-Labels
Integrated-Labels  Blank-Labels
Carton-Labels  Product-Labels
Quality-Control-Labels  Inventory-Labels

CLOTHING LABELS
Garment Label  Clothing-Labels


HOLOGRAPHIC LABELS
Holographic Labels          For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.com

JEWELLRY LABELS
Jewellery Labels  Jewellery-Labels
Dumbbell-Jewellery-Labels  Jewellery-Ring-Labels

MEDICAL LABELS
Medical Labels          For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.com

PRINTED LABELS
Cosmetic Stickers  Warning-Security Label
Woven Printed Labels  For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.com

DOMED LABELS
Domed Labels  DOD-Labels
Durable-Labels  For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.com

TAFFETA ROLLS
Taffeta Rollsn  For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.com

WATERPROOF LABELS
Waterproof-labels  Waterproof-water-bottle-labels
Waterproof-vinyl-labels  Waterproof-inkjet-labels

THERMAL LABELS
Thermal Paper Roll  Colored-Thermal-Labels

SPECIAL LABELS
Record-Label  Glass Bottles Waterproof Labels
Asset-Sticker  Property-Label
Designer-Badge  For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.com

SHIPPING LABELS
Shipping-Labels          For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.com

SECURITY LABELS
Security-Labels          For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.com

PHARMACY LABELS
Metal Labels          For more info contact at gm@indianbarcode.com

For more info Contact at gm@indianbarcode.com or Call us at +91-9717122688

Gulshan Marwah
9717122688
***@indianbarcode.com
