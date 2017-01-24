Grand Convocation Ceremonies of SRMS Institutions on February 8

SRMS

-- Various SRMS institutions will hold their convocation ceremonies on February 8, 2017 at the Shri Ram Murti Centennial Auditorium at the campus of SRMS CET, Bareilly. February 8 holds a special significance for the Trust since it is the birth anniversary of the inspiring soul behind the Trust, Late Shri Ram MurtiJi.This will be the 16Convocation of SRMS CET, Bareilly, 5Convocation of CETR, Bareilly, and 2Convocation of SRMS CET, Lucknow. The Chief Guest for the event will be Shri Harash Malhotra, Vice President - Siemens Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon.The ceremony will begin at 10:50am with the assembly of dignitaries and other participants in the Robbing Tent. Once the procession reaches the venue, the proceedings will formally begin with lighting of the ceremonial lamp of learning by the Chief Guest followed by invocation of Saraswati Vandana, College Geet & University Kulgeet. The Welcome Address by the Chairman of SRMS Trust, presentation of the SRMS CET Annual Report by the Dean, Convocation Address by the Chief Guest, address by Hon'ble VC of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (APJAKTU), Lucknow, will be followed by award of MBA, MCA, B.Pharm., and B.Tech degrees of the three institutions.After this, award of medals to the meritorious MBA, MCA, B.Tech, and B.Pharm. students will take place. In all 28 B.Tech, 4 B.Pharm., 3 MCA, and 4 MBA students will receive medal and cash awards depending on the level of their academic performance during their course.The ceremony is scheduled to end by 1:30pm with presentation of mementos to the dignitaries, vote of thanks, and a rendition of the National Anthem.Shri Ram Murti Smarak (SRMS) Trust, a public charitable Trust (Reg.) was established in the year 1990, to commemorate & Cherish memory of veteran freedom fighter, true Gandhian, ex-parliamentarian, ex-minister U.P., Late Ram Murti Ji.The primary objective of the Trust is to provide and promote education and research in the field of Engineering & Technology, Medicine, Humanities, Science and Management.